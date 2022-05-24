Today is the final day of voting in the 2022 Preferential Primary and Nonpartisan Election. Vote centers will be open until 7:30 p.m.
Locations include
•Balboa Baptist Church, 415 Ponce De Leon Dr., HSV
•Benton Vote Center, 221 N. Main, Benton
•Centerpoint Church, 20383 I-30, Benton
•First Baptist Church-Bryant, 6715 Arkansas 5, Bryant
•First Southern Baptist, 604 S. Reynolds Rd., Bryant
•Haskell Fire Station 121 Cardinal Dr., Benton
•Kentucky Baptist Church, 7070 Arkansas 5, Benton
•Lake Norrell Fire Department, 12795 Avilla West, Alexander
•Moose Lodge, 11485 US 67, Benton
•New Friendship Baptist Church, 7400 Arkansas 190, Benton
•New Life Church, 4200 Arkansas 5N, Bryant
•Old Union Baptist Church, 12641 US 298, Benton
•Olive Hill Baptist Church, 14514 Chicot Rd., Mabelvale
•Paron Cafetorium, 22265 Arkansas 9, Paron
•Pathfinder, 15115 Arkansas 111, Alexander
•Salem UMC – 1647 Salem Rd., Benton
•Sardis UMC, 10715 W. Sardis Rd., Bauxite
•Shannon Hills City Hall, 10401 High Rd. E, Mabelvale
•Sharon Baptist Church, 402 Shenandoah Rd., Benton
•Ten Mile Baptist Church, 17510 Church Rd., Lonsdale
•The Well, 50885 W. Sawmill Rd., Hensley
•Traskwood City Hall, 212 Main St., Traskwood
•Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Church St., Benton
•Turtle Creek Fire Station, 1536 Mountain View Rd., Benton
Saline County registered voters may vote at any of the 24 sites. Individual can vote a sample ballot and double check their voter registration before heading to the poll by visiting www.voterview.org.
According to Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis, 11,329 votes were cast during the early voting portion of the election and voter turnout is at 14.6 percent.
Anyone with questions are encouraged to call the clerk's office at (501) 303-5630.