On October 5th, the main source of power supply to the Boys & Girls Club of Bryant at Bishop Park was compromised. It is the understanding of the Clubs' officials that there are multiple lines supplying power to Bishop Park and the entire park was not
affected. The Clubs were provided a temporary source of power that unfortunately failed on Wednesday.
At the moment, teams are in place and working on restoring temporary power, as well as replacing the main power source. The City, along with electrical companies expect this to be a
two week project, but are working diligently to have power restored to the Clubs, according to Suzanne Passmore, director for the clubs.
The Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs understand the important role that the Clubs play in the lives of children and families served through the after school programs in this community, but the safety of Club members is the number one priority of the Bryant Boys & Girls Club staff, Board of Directors and the City of Bryant’s Parks Department.
“We understand the importance of what you guys do and the hardship it has on families when you all have to shut down, especially if it’s a late notice. We are doing everything in our power
to get and keep you guys up and running as soon as possible.” said Keith Cox with the Bryant Parks Department.
The Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs extends their appreciation to the Bryant Parks Department, city of Bryant employees, and Bryant School District for their due diligence in assisting the Club through this matter.
The Club utilizes REMIND 101 and social media as the main source of communication to parents regarding closings.
Please follow instructions below to join REMIND 101 (texting
services):
To join send a text message to 81010.
● Kindergarten-Send @bgc2019k to 81010.
● 1st Grade- Send @bgc20191 to 81010.
● 2nd Grade-Send @bgc20192 to 81010.
● 3rd Grade-Send @bgc20193 to 81010.
● 4th Grade-Send @bgc20194 to 81010.
● 5th Grade-Send @bgc20195 to 81010.
● Leadership Academy-Send @bgcleader to 81010.
● Davis Club-Send @davisbgc to 81010.