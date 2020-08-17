After the success of the Park and Pray gathering at Saline Memorial Hospital, local residents have organized a similar event to pray for all Saline County students as they head back to school.
“To my knowledge, this is the first Park and Pray of this kind where we're seeking to engage the county to pray on every public school campus within the county,” said Northside Church of Christ Minister Jim Gardner. “Our aim is to have people praying on every campus in the Bauxite, Benton, Bryant and Harmony Grove school districts.”
The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 and residents are invited to park and pray at any of the school campuses in the county for 15 to 30 minutes. They are asked to “pray for the safety, health and success of all our school administrators, faculty, staff and students as they begin a very unique, challenging school year.”
“Last year Northside members were give an opportunity to take the name of a student from our church and pray for them all year,” said Northside Shepherd/Elder Richard Wallace. “While thinking about that event the thought of the massive turnout at Saline Memorial and our community praying in their parking lot for health care workers gave rise to the idea of doing it for our schools. So, the idea was brought up and everyone really liked it.”
Organizers are asking for everyone to come to the event and pray, not just those who have children or grandchildren in school.
“This is an important event because at a time when there is much anxiety and concern over the start of school during a pandemic, gatherings of believers praying specific requests for God's favor and blessing, presence and peace, are vital in this especially challenging start to school,” Gardner said.
Wallace added that this is not just an effort of Northside, but an event to gather the community together as a whole.
“This is an idea which allows our entire community to become involved, every parent, grandparent and even students may participate and ask God’s blessing for the health protection of our students and every worker within the school walls,” Wallace said.
As for what they hope the event achieves, Wallace said that they believe that God is big enough to hear the combined prayers of thousands or millions of righteous people and as it says in the book of James, “the prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” He hopes to have many “righteous” people asking God for His blessings and to continually bring the school systems and everyone involved before God seeking His protection.
“Benton is a community of diversity,” Wallace said. “Sometimes speech divides us, sometimes race divides us and unfortunately sometimes even religion divides us but one unifying thing we all have is the desire for our children to be safe, healthy and to have the advantages in life that would guide them into their future.”