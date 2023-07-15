Prayer vigil held for Benton man missing since 2021

About 50 family, friends and supporters gathered Thursday evening in Bauxite for a prayer vigil held in memory of Thomas Hines, a 64-year-old Benton man who went missing in 2021.

 RANDAL SEYLER / The Saline Courier

Family and friends gathered Thursday at Bauxite City Hall to remember a Benton man who disappeared while walking near Algood Street in 2021.

