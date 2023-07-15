Prayer vigil held for Benton man missing since 2021

Family and friends gathered Thursday at Bauxite City Hall to remember a Benton man who disappeared while walking near Algood Street in 2021.
Thomas Hines, 64, was last seen walking down a Benton street not far from his home on Sept. 14, 2021.
Now, nearly two years later, about 50 people came together for a prayer vigil to remember Thomas Hines as a father, friend and neighbor.
“I just remember the good times, and I wish there had been more of them,” said Hines’ son Daniel, the organizer of the vigil.
Hines was memorialized as a man who, while he may have been rough around the edges, had a good heart and a wicked sense of humor.
Several of Daniel Hines’ favorite Bible verses, related to prayer, were written on the blackboard behind a table decorated with Sacred Heart of Jesus candles and photos of Thomas Hines. A crumpled missing person flier lay in the center of the table along with copies of Thursday’s edition of The Saline Courier.
“I don’t really know what we’re supposed to do, I’ve never done this before,” an emotional Daniel Hines said to the gathering as the prayer vigil began. “I just really miss my dad.”
Daniel Hines organized the prayer vigil to bring his father’s plight back into public awareness and hopefully reignite interest in his father’s case.
The two-year ordeal has been trying on Daniel. “I’m just frazzled,” he said on Tuesday. “Some days I can talk about it, and some days I am just in tears.”
Thomas Hines was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans and gray shoes. He is described as 5-8, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
In 2021, Benton Police Department said the elder Hines suffered from dementia and mental health challenges, but Daniel said his father was not incapable of finding his way home. Daniel Hines said his father was not so mentally impaired that he would have wandered off or gotten lost.
“He might stumble getting some words out, but he could walk down to the store to buy cigarettes,” Daniel said. “He didn’t have a vehicle.”
Police had no new leads as of Tuesday, according to Krista Petty, media specialist for the Benton Police Department.
Hines said he is meeting with a representative of the Morgan Nick Foundation next week to discuss the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BNPD at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171. You can also text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637 or submit a tip at cityprotect.com.
As of June, Arkansas had 62 active missing persons cases involving adults in the 60 to 69 age range. All total, the state had 513 missing person cases as of June, acording to the website dps.arkansas.gov.
California tops the list with 2,133 missing persons reported, followed by Florida with 1,252 and Texas with 1,246. These states have the largest populations in the US, which may contribute to the higher number of missing person reports.