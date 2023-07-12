Prayer vigil planned for Benton man missing since 2021

The last time Thomas Hines was seen, he was walking near Algood Street in Benton.
That was in 2021. Now, nearly two years later, his son Daniel is planning a prayer vigil to bring his father's plight back into public consciousness, and perhaps, to find some closure.
Hines hopes the prayer vigil, planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Bauxite City Hall, will reignite interest in his father's case. He said he has invited members of his church, Benton First Assembly, to join him at the prayer rally. The public is invited to attend the rally.
“I just want to pray for some closure,” Daniel Hines said Tuesday. “This has been really difficult for me.”
Thomas Hines was 64 when he disappeared. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans and gray shoes.
In 2021, Benton Police Department said the elder Hines suffered from dementia and mental health challenges, but Daniel said his father was not incapable of finding his way home.
Police had no new leads as of Tuesday, according to Krista Petty, media specialist for the Benton Police Department.
Daniel Hines said his father was not so mentally impaired that he would have wandered off or gotten lost.
“He might stumble getting some words out, but he could walk down to the store to buy cigarettes,” Daniel said. “He didn't have a vehicle.”
Hines said the Morgan Nick Foundation has also shared the information about his missing father, but no clues to his whereabouts have surfaced.
The two-year ordeal has been trying on Daniel Hines. “I'm just frazzled,” he said. “Some days I can talk about it, and some days I am just in tears.”
Thomas Hines is described as 5-8, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BNPD at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171. You can also text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637 or submit a tip at cityprotect.com.
About 600,000 persons are reported missing every year in the United States, according to the website wisevoter.com.
California tops the list with 2,133 missing persons reported, followed by Florida with 1,252 and Texas with 1,246. These states have the largest populations in the US, which may contribute to the higher number of missing person reports.
Arkansas has 200 missing people reported, according to the website. The state ranks 24th in missing persons cases in the US.