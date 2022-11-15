David and Terri Baker recently celebrated the one year anniversary of their brick and mortar, Pretties & Grace. The Baker's originally started their business as a booth at a local vintage market. After a former business leased their store front, the Baker's decided to buy it and open Pretties & Grace. They opened the store front on Nov. 18, 2021.
Pretties & Grace celebrate its one year anniversary
