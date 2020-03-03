Voting for the 2020 Preferential Primaries and nonpartisan election is today.
Arkansas is part of Super Tuesday, which is the day 14 states and one U.S. territory vote.
So far, 11,362 people have cast a ballot in the two weeks early voting has been available.
Voters can see a sample ballot at www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview.
Voting will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, at several voting centers.
Centers include:
•Balboa Baptist Church, 415 Ponce De Leon Dr. in Hot Springs Village.
•Benton Vote Here Center, 221 N. Main St. in Benton.
•Centerpoint Church, 20383 Interstate 30 in Benton.
•East End Baptist Church, 4701 East End Rd. in Hensley.
•First Southern Baptist Church, 6715 Arkansas 5 in Bryant.
•Haskell Fire Station, 121 Cardinal Dr. in Benton.
•Kentucky Baptist Church, 7070 Arkansas 5 in Benton.
•Lake Norrell Fire Department, 12795 Avilla West in Alexander.
•New Friendship Baptist Church, 7400 Arkansas 5 in Benton.
•Lew Life Church, 4200 Arkansas 5 North in Bryant.
•Old Union Baptist Church, 12641 Highway 298 in Benton.
•Olive Hill Baptist Church, 14514 Chicot Rd. in Mabelvale.
•Paron Cafetorium, 22265 Highway 9 in Paron.
•Pathfinder, 15115 Highway 111 in Alexander.
•Salem United Methodist Church, 1647 Salem in Benton.
•Sardis United Methodist Church, 10715 W. Sardis Rd. in Bauxite.
•Shannon Hills City Hall, 10401 High Road East in Mabelvale.
•Sharon Baptist Church, 402 Shenandoah Rd. in Benton.
•Ten Mile Baptist Church, 17510 Church Rd. in Lonsdale.
•Traskwood City Hall, 212 Main St. in Traskwood.
•Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Church St. in Benton.
•Turtle Creek Fire Station No. 3, 1536 Mountain View Rd. in Benton.
Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis expects the county's new voting equipment to provide a more streamlined process for voters.