In her move from program administrator, the new marketing and special events coordinator at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County will get to share her passion for the Clubs and what they do for children in the community.
"(The mission is) to enrich the lives of kids throughout Saline County and Garland County," Krystal Askew said.
She explained the Clubs seek to help its members learn a healthy lifestyle, education and leadership. She feels the goal is to help each member learn to reach their full potential.
In the new role, she will work to share that mission with the community so they better understand what the Clubs does for children.
While she is in transition to the new role, Askew plans to continue helping with the program administrator work as the summer program gets started. She said right now it is "all hands on deck" getting ready to welcome members back.
Before the marketing and special events position was created, Askew used to help with marketing and the Clubs website.
When the position came open, she and Emmy Rogers, director of development, both thought Askew would be a good fit.
She sees this role as both another way to support the Clubs and help herself grow.
Askew has been with the Clubs for seven years.
She attended Benton schools until her family moved away when she was in the 10th grade. She returned to Saline County because that is where her husbands family are.
She and her husband, Russell, have been married close to nine years and have two sons, Grady, 4, and Wade, 1. While the boys are not old enough to be Clubs members yet, they do already consider the Clubs like a second home, Askew said. Both boys will become members when they turn 6.
Askew jokes that Grady was actually born at the old Cox Street location because that is where she was when she went into labor with him, though she did make it to the hospital before he actually arrived.
In Askew's time as program administrator she got to work with both the members and staff, which she said really gave her a passion for the mission of the Clubs. She thinks her hands-on experience will make her successful as she takes on her new role.
"I do love it. I do love the kids and the staff in the building. I have a desire to share that passion," Askew said.
She added she is all about family, her kids and the Clubs.
As event coordinator, Askew will organize the annual Leaders of Today and Tomorrow Golf Tournament, the annual Justin Moore benefit, the annual dinner for the Cedar Mountain Club and the Cedar Mountain Club's 50s Swinging Summer Bash and Car Show along with assisting with the Champions for Kids Golf Tournament and the annual 2M Run.
Askew has been the coordinator for the Youth of the Year program and she is bringing it with her under the coordinator umbrella.
"That is so near and dear to my heart," Askew said.
While she will continue to work out of the Riverside Club, she will also be working with the other locations for events and marketing.
As a nonprofit organization, fundraising is important in order to continue offering programs and services for the members the Clubs serve.
She wants to get the word out about all the Clubs do and get the community more involved. She wants the community to know how important it is to the children who attend the Clubs and activities. She said the Clubs is thankful for everything the community has done.
Askew is excited to move into the role and serve the members in a new way.