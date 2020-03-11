Proland Title is collecting new and used blankets for local animal shelters at all 10 of its Central Arkansas locations through the end of March.
Marketing Director Billie Jean Pitonyak said it will be the first of its Proland Pups Give Back collection drives.
The idea came because one of Proland's owners, Susan Long, had some old blankets to get rid of. As a very dog-friendly company that Pitonyak said always has employees' dogs in the offices, it inspired the collection drive.
Pitonyak said Proland customers always get to see a friendly, furry face in the offices.
While this time Proland is collecting blankets, Pitonyak said in the future the business may collect toys, food and other items animal shelters need.
For each collection, she plans to pair one of the regular office dogs with an item. This month, she chose to use Job, a boxer owned by Long. The flyer for the collection shows a picture of Job with a blanket and says, "Job the Boxer loves to be cuddled in a good blanket ... and we know that lots of shelter pets are in need of a good blanket to cuddle too."
Long also has a boxer named Chloe.
Pitonyak said now is a great time for the drive because anyone wanting to donate new blankets should be able to find them on sale. The blankets can be new or used as long as they are intact.
Pitonyak can pick up blankets from any business that wants to collect or donate to the drive. She said they can reach out to her through Proland's Facebook page.
Each office will donate to its local shelter.
The Benton office is located at 1024 Ferguson Dr. and the Bryant office is at 3701 Arkansas 5.
She plans to give those donations to the Humane Society of Saline County.
Pitonyak said Proland is an Arkansas-owned company whose owner lives in Benton. The company loves to give back to the communities it is in. She added Proland is really invested in Saline County.