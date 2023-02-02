Punxsy Phil makes his prediction: Six more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil proclaimed that six more weeks of winter is coming during the annual event Thursday in Pennsylvania.

 Larry McGuire.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Those who braved the cold of a February morning at Gobbler’s Knob hoping for a promise of relief from the icy chill ultimately walked away disappointed Thursday, when Punxsutawney Phil — Seer of Seers, Prognosticator of Prognosticators — proclaimed that six more weeks of winter awaited his adoring public.

