Clay Ford
Years a resident of Saline County? Entire life.
Position seeking? District Judge, District 32, Division 1.
Why are you seeking this position? I have a desire to continue to serve the Saline County community. The majority of my legal career has been in the public sector. As an attorney working for the public, you are accountable to the citizens of this community, you serve this community, and you work for this community. The daily decisions district judges make impact people's lives. For more than five years, I have been serving as the county attorney for Saline County and everyday there are opportunities to help someone with an issue that they are facing. As District Judge I would have the same opportunity. I am, at-least, a forth generation Saline County resident. My family lives here. My friends live here. My kids go to school here. We go to church here. We are part of the community. I want to ensure that Saline County is safe, everyone gets a fair shake, and people trust that their public officials are working for them.
What makes you a better fit than your opponent? Again, I am a lifelong Saline County resident. My roots are here. My entire legal career has been representing and helping people in Saline County. First, in private practice with the Law Firm of Lovell & Nalley, then as a Saline County public defender, and now as the county attorney. I understand and share the values of the citizens of Saline County. I have been trusted to set as Special District Judge on numerous occasions in both divisions of Saline County District Court and feel honored that the Judge’s in those divisions trust that I will rule according to what our laws and Constitution say. I have the support and endorsement of numerous local attorneys, including current Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys, and former Saline County District Judge Mike Robinson.
Career highlights / experience? I have served for more than the past five years as the county attorney. In that role I represent, advise and counsel the countywide elected officials. Everyday, as county attorney, I assist some county office with an issue that impacts the lives of Saline County citizens. Before I was the county attorney I was a Saline County public defender. In that role I represented individuals who were charged with crimes, who couldn’t afford an attorney and who were appointed an attorney by the court. I have represented hundreds of individuals for both misdemeanors and felonies in Saline County District Court (including in the division that I am now seeking) and Saline County Circuit Court. I have represented individuals in bond hearings, plea and arraignment, bench trials and jury trials. I have represented individuals in jury trials where they were facing life in prison. I have served as special district judge on numerous occasions, handling bond hearings, plea and arraignment, bench trials, orders of protection and adoptions. I have the experience and qualifications necessary to be district judge.
Why are you the People’s candidate? I am a Saline County guy, born and raised. I am, at least, a forth-generation Saline Countian. I am raising my three kids, Campbell, Henry and Major, here. My dad, Greg Ford, recently retired as a Battalion Chief from the Benton Fire Department after 32 years of service. Amy, my wife, and my mom, Kim, both work for the Benton School District. My grandfather, Bill Ford, was a Justice of the Peace for the Saline County Quorum Court for nearly 20 years. My grandmother, Deloris Hestor Ford, was the elected Saline County Assessor for more than 10 years. Public service is in my blood. My family worked at Alcoa and Reynolds. My uncle, Bill, is the fire chief for the Benton Fire Department. My brother, Cody, works for Benton Utilities. My father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clif “Dusty” and Debbie Harrington, are retired educators from the Bauxite School District. I have the support of many local attorneys and the former district judge. I am a lifelong Saline County resident who grew up playing baseball at Bernard Holland, who graduated from Benton High School, who was lucky enough to go to law school and who wants to give back to the community that raised him.
Brent Standridge
Editor’s Note: Due to technical error, Brent Standridge’s answers to Monday’s candidate Q and A was not published in The Saline Courier. However, Standridge did submit his answers prior to the Friday deadline. The Courier regrets this error.
Years a resident of Saline County? I have been a Saline County resident for the past 13 years although I worked in Saline County for several years prior to becoming a resident here, spending more than 20 years practicing in our Saline County Courts.
Position seeking? I am seeking the position of Saline County District Court Judge, Division One.
Why are you seeking this position? I am seeking this position to continue my record of public service and I know that I would enjoy serving as a District Court Judge as I previously served as a full-time District Court Judge by appointment of Governor Mike Huckabee. My primary area of interest and experience throughout my legal career has been criminal law, and criminal cases are the cases heard by this District Court Judge.
What makes you a better fit than your opponent? What makes me a better fit for this job than my opponent are my 34 years of legal experience including service as Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Saline County Chief Public Defender, District Court Judge, Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas appointed 3 times by Governor Huckabee, Special Circuit and District Court Judge for Saline County, Commissioner of the Arkansas Sentencing Commission for 14 years serving by appointment of Governors Huckabee, Beebe, and Hutchinson, Committeeman on the Supreme Court of Arkansas’ Criminal Practice Committee serving by appointment of the Court’s Justices, Assistant City Attorney for Bryant, Saline County Teen Court Judge, an Arkansas Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Justice/Appeals Division for 10 years, and operating a small business law firm in Downtown Benton for more than 10 years.
Career highlights / experience? My qualifications are listed above and my 34 years of legal experience includes extensive judicial and criminal justice experience which I believe is vital for performing the duties of a judge who decides criminal cases.
Why are you the People’s candidate? I am the People’s candidate because I have already served as a full-time District Court Judge where I have a proven track record of being fair and impartial to all people who came before me. I would bring a wealth of knowledge and legal experience to be a judge for all the people and serve them well given my extensive and distinguished record of public service.