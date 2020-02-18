RJ Hawk
Years a resident of Saline County? 6
Position you are seeking? District 31 State Representative
Why are you seeking this position? I believe serving our neighbors is one of the biggest gifts that we can give in life. This position will allow me to help a greater amount of people. I have learned about local issues that are impacting the people of Saline County through my service on the Bryant City Council and I hope to be able to help take on some of those issues at the state level.
What makes you a better fit than your opponent? I have a proven voting record on the Bryant City Council and have learned to work with both sides on an issue to figure out what is best for the constituents in my ward. I think that my service in local government is the biggest factor in my race because rather than shying away from tough decisions, I’ve got a track record of jumping in to help find the best outcome.
Career Highlights/Experience? I have worked for 103.7 The Buzz since 2008. During that time I was voted as 1 of the top 25 young professionals by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. I have also raised over $400,000 for Central Arkansas charities that include the Bryant Boys and Girls Club, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, American Cancer Society, and the Make A Wish Foundation. In 2018, I was elected to serve on the Bryant City Council for Ward 2. I also own two local businesses in Bryant called Hawk Media Solutions and Hawk Monogramming. Hawk Media Solutions was started in 2011 while Hawk Monogramming was created in 2018.
Why are you the People's candidate? I was the oldest of three kids that had a single mother who raised us. With that being said, we grew up with not a lot of money. My mom, who is my hero, always told us that if you can not help people financially, you can serve people with your time. During this campaign, I have made it a point to give my personal cell phone number to every resident within the district because I want me people to know that I want to work for everyone and that they can call me with whatever issue they may have. Even though this state representative seat is something that myself and my opponent are running for, at the end of the day it is the people’s seat and their voice needs to be heard.
Hawk's opponent, Keith Brooks, has not responded to the Q and A questions at this time.