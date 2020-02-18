Marietta McClure
Why are you seeking this position? I'm running because I want to give back to our community. I will use my experience to find solutions that will keep our economy growing for years to come.
What makes you a better fit than your opponent? As a mother, business owner and someone involved in the community, I know firsthand the concerns voters want the legislature to address. There is little doubt I will be a conservative voice focused on finding solutions that help keep Saline County moving forward.
When constituents call me, I will listen and hear them out. I won't tell people they're wrong when I disagree. Instead, we will discuss the issue, see if we can find common ground, and move forward getting things done together.
Career Highlights/Experience? Degree in political science from the University of Arkansas 2007.
Legislative analyst for the Bureau of Legislative Research for the House and Senate State Agencies Committees 2008-2010.
Why are you the People's candidate?
Started McClure Fitness in 2010 and have now grown it over the last 10 years to the largest group fitness gym in Arkansas with 45 employees. Also started McClure Fitness LIVE in 2017, an online workout program and the FitShop, a fitness boutique. Manage clients, staff and budget for all three businesses.
Tony Furman
Years a resident of Saline County? 17
Position you are seeking? State Representative for District 28
Why are you seeking this position? I’m running to ensure that District 28 has a conservative representative who will fight for a leaner government and protect individual freedoms. I have called Saline County home since 2003. Since then, I have enjoyed getting to meet the wonderful people that make it such a tremendous place to live. I want to ensure that our community continues to prosper and that opportunities are available for future generations.
What makes you a better fit than your opponent? I am a true conservative and the only Republican in this race for state Representative. Unlike my opponent, I have never worked to advance the liberal agenda while claiming to be a lifelong conservative. The citizens of District 28 can count on me to fight for our conservative principles at the State Capitol. I am 100% pro-life, the only candidate to receive the highest grade (A) by the NRA, I support lower taxes and leaner government. The people deserve a representative that holds the same values they do and one that will fight for them at the State Capitol. My campaign has been endorsed by conservative leaders such as Lt. Governor Tim Griffin, Saline County Treasurer Larry Davis, Haskell Mayor Roy Carmen, and Justices of the Peace David Gibson, Barbara Howell and Clint Chism.
Career Highlights/Experience? I hold a bachelor’s degree in political science from Henderson State University. As the vice president for Henderson’s Sociology and Human Services Club, I was able to help organize many community service projects that helped so many people in need. After graduation, I became a middle school social studies teacher and assistant football coach for the Vilonia School District. I understand that every student deserves a quality education and that there is no one size fits all solution to providing it. I have worked in youth ministry for the last eight years. My wife and I have served as houseparents to children in foster care through Second Chance Youth Ranch for the last four years. As houseparents, Lorin and I have seen first hand the desperate need for advocacy on behalf of children in foster care, all while loving them through hurt that most of us can’t even imagine. In addition to my work in youth ministry and houseparenting, I am a Realtor with Crye-Leike in Benton.
Why are you the People's candidate? From investing in students’ lives in the classroom or on the football field, ministering to people through various ministries over the years, to providing a safe and stable environment for children in foster care, my life has been one of service to others. I, like many of the citizens of District 28, believe in the values of conservatism. I want to grow our economy, lower taxes, and preserve individual freedoms. The people of District 28 understand how important it is to elect true conservatives to the legislature and I am the conservative choice.