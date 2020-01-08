Both the Saline County Quorum Court Public Works and Safety committee and the finance committee met on Monday at the Saline County Sheriff's Department.
The committees had been invited to hold their meetings at the department in December by Sheriff Rodney Wright.
The Public Works and Safety Committee accepted a petition on behalf of the Paron Volunteer Fire Association to become a fire protection district within Saline County. According to the petition, the association voted unanimously to make the request at its December board meeting.
The Finance Committee made appointments to the Springhill Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners and the East End Fire Protection Board of Commissioners.
The committee approved confirmation of the election results for the Crows Station Fire Protection District Board.
The Finance Committee also:
• Approved a resolution authorizing the preliminary grant application process for the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women.
• Appropriated and transferred HOPE Court Grant funds for 2020.
All actions taken during the two meetings will need to be voted on by the full court during its next regular monthly meeting.
Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the next Quorum Court meeting to Jan. 21.
Justice of the Peace Steve Gladden introduced Carlton Billingsly, a current Bryant City Council Member, to the court. Gladden said Billingsly is running unopposed in the next election for the seat Gladden plans to vacate.
Committee Chair Josh Curtis thanked the Sheriff's Department for hosting the court.
Wright offered a tour of the department and Saline County Jail for anyone who had not seen it.
All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.