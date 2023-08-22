The Saline County Quorum Court approved an ordinance on Monday night expanding the county’s authority over the Saline County Library board of directors.
The ordinance passed 11-2, with Justices of the Peace Keith Keck and Pat Bisbee voting against it after roughly 45 minutes of public comments.
Tensions rose during the public comments portion of the meeting when Bryan Rousey said the court doesn’t listen to its constituents during public comments.
Rousey claimed that JP Barbara Howell had been overheard talking about her Sonic order and that JP Josh Curtis was seen scrolling on his phone during public comments at previous meetings.
Curtis, who was not at his seat when Rousey began speaking, returned and immediately interrupted Rousey, stating “Judge I want to have this guy removed from the podium, he is attacking us personally and I would like to see him removed.”
Brumley said, “Quite frankly, I agree.”
“I wasn’t calling names. I was pointing out that you guys don’t listen to your constituents,” Rousey replied before returning to his seat in the audience.
The newly approved ordinance amends the 1978 law which created the library board. The amendments grant the county judge oversight in several areas, including the management and operations of the library.
It also removes language from the ordinance which gave the library board power to employ and remove all employees of the Saline County Library, instead opting to give that power to the county judge.
The original law simply required the library to go through an annual audit, the new language states the library should submit an annual audit conducted by a third-party non-governmental accounting firm.
The proposed changes would also require the board to submit proposals of changes to rules, policies, procedures, or regulations to the county judge for review.
Due to a typo in the ordinance, the court had to suspend the rules and go through three readings of the law before taking a vote. The ordinance had already been read twice at the previous two meetings, but the court didn’t fix the mistake until Monday night.
The JPs had planned on confirming the newest member of the Saline County Library Board Monday, with Brumley set to nominate Dr. Darnell Ball, who was not one of the candidates recommended by the library board. However, Ball withdrew his nomination, meaning the library board will continue to operate with four members for at least another month.
The vacancy on the library board followed the resignation of Laine Holleran in June, making her the second board member to step down in that month. Former board chair Caroline Robinson also resigned earlier in June. Robinson was replaced by board member Jamie Clemmer.
Both resignations were prompted by months of controversy surrounding the library's contents.
JP Jim Whitley, who was the sponsor of the April resolution requesting the library move materials deemed “sexually explicit” from the children’s section, stated that he will oppose any budget cuts or any defunding of the library.
“That has never been the intention,” Whitley said.