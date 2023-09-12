The Saline County Public Works and Safety committee decided on a recommendation to the library board on Sept. 5.
The committee and County Judge Matt Brumley have chosen Richard McKeown, a 36-year resident of Bryant, a former newspaper reporter and marketing executive. McKeown serves as a member of the Bryant Parks and Recreation Committee as well as the Arkansas State University Disaster Planning and Emergency Management Advisory Group.
He’s also the author of two books, State of Redemption published in 2021, and Leave the Last Cookie for Someone Else, published in 2020.
The vacancy on the library board follows the resignation of Laine Holleran in June, making her the second board member to step down in that month. Former board chair Caroline Robinson also resigned earlier in June.
Robinson was replaced by board member Jamie Clemmer. Both resignations followed months of controversy surrounding the library’s contents. The court originally planned on confirming the newest member of the Saline County Library board with Brumley planning to nominate Dr. Darnell Ball despite recommendations from the library board for three other candidates. However, Ball withdrew his nomination, before a Quorum Court meeting in August, paving the way for McKeown’s nomination. The court will vote to confirm McKeown’s nomination at the next meeting on September 18.
At the August QC meeting, JPs approved an ordinance expanding the county’s authority over the Saline County Library and its board of directors. The ordinance amends the 1978 law which created the library board. The amendments grant the County Judge oversight in several areas, including the management and operations of the library. They also removed language from the ordinance which gave the library board power hiring and firing powers for all employees of the Saline County Library, instead opting to give that power to the County Judge. The original law simply required the library to go through an annual audit, the new language states the library should submit an annual audit conducted by a third-party non-governmental accounting firm.
The proposed changes would also require the board to submit proposals for changes to rules, policies, procedures, or regulations to the County Judge for review. The vote passed 11-2, with Justices of the Peace Keith Keck and Pat Bisbee voting against it after roughly 45 minutes of public comments. Due to a typo in the ordinance, the court had to suspend the rules and go through three readings of the law before taking a vote. The ordinance had already been read twice at the previous two QC meetings but the court didn’t fix the mistake until the August meeting.