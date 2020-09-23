To catch up with a nearly 10 percent gap between Saline County and other employers, the Saline County Quorum Court Human Resources Committee voted at its recent meeting to recommend a pay increase to the Finance Committee.
The number is based on a study conducted by JESAP Consultant Bruce Johanson comparing Saline County to other counties, local cities and employers based on salaries at the end of 2019.
To close the gap, Saline County Judge Jeff Arey and other Saline County elected officials recommended keeping the 3.7 percent pay increase from 2020 that resulted from and extra pay period in the year and adding and additional 6 percent.
They agreed the raise is vital for recruiting and retaining employees.
Full details on the meeting are in the Sept. 23 edition of The Saline Courier.