Quorum Court library resolution packs courtroom

Residents file into the Saline County Quorum Court meeting Monday to speak on a resolution involving the county library's children's books policies. Fifty-three residents signed up to speak but due to time limitations only about half made it to the microphone.

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

After much discussion and 80 minutes' worth of public comment, the Saline County Quorum Court approved a resolution asking the library to relocate inappropriate materials to an area not accessible by children.