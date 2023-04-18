Quorum Court library resolution packs courtroom

After much discussion and 80 minutes' worth of public comment, the Saline County Quorum Court approved a resolution asking the library to relocate inappropriate materials to an area not accessible by children.
The resolution, and the motives behind it, brought out hundreds of county residents from both camps – those in support of the library and those who want tighter control over which books minors are allowed to access.
The resolution, entitled “A resolution requesting the Saline County Library ensure that materials contained within the children's section of the library are subject matter and age appropriate,” cites Act 372 of 2023 and asks that the library “should proactively take steps to ensure that materials that are not subject matter or age appropriate, such as those that contain sexual content or imagery, are not located in areas where children's materials are located.”
JP Jim Whitley, the sponsor of the resolution, shared his reasons for bringing the item to the court and attempted to “dispel” rumors surrounding the resolution. Whitley addressed what he described as misconceptions of the resolution such as the resolution being related to defunding the library.
“Nothing could be further from the truth. There is no intent nor inferred intent to do any defunding of the library system in this resolution. Please believe me when I say that,” said Whitley.
Whitley said the second misconception he has heard was that the court wants to remove sexual content from the library.
“That is in fact not the intent of this resolution either,” said Whitley. “It is very specific to the children’s section of the library and what adults and young adults read is their own business. That is not what this is about.”
He claimed the goal of the resolution is to create a safe space for children to go in the library.
“All that this resolution is asking for is that any sexual content, any sexual imagery of any kind be removed from the children’s section of the library,” said Whitley.
Before opening to public comment, the court discussed the resolution and rejected an amendment from JP Keith Keck which would have clarified in the language that parents ultimately decide what content their child is allowed to see.
Members of the Saline County Library staff spoke at the meeting and said there are already rules in place to keep explicit content away from the children’s sections of the library. They also raised concerns of residents pushing to defund the library.
Bailey Morgan, a Saline County resident, referenced the defunding of the Craighead County Library and said the momentum to do so started with resolutions like the one the court approved on Monday night. Morgan also pointed out that Republican State Senator Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro who lead the push to defund the Craighead County Library was at last night’s meeting. Sullivan was the sponsor of SB 81, now Act 372.
The justices of the peace were divided over the resolution, which ultimately passed on a 11-2 vote, but not after about 25 members of the public spoke, expressing evenly divided between pro and con opinions. The two JP’s who voted against the resolution were Keck and Carlton Billingsley. Both Billingsley and Keck said they voted against the resolution because representatives of the Saline County Library were not included in the process. Patty Hector, Director of the Saline County Library last week said that the county had not contacted the library staff or board about the resolution.
In total, 53 residents signed up to speak, but County Judge Matt Brumley said from the outset that not everyone would get a chance to speak.
The timeframe for public comment was set at 75 minutes, with a 3-minute time limit per speaker.
A hour before the meeting began, residents were lined up in front of the courthouse and around the block. Not all of those who wished to attend the meeting were able to get into the courtroom, with about 300 people showing up.
Some anti-library speakers tried to read salacious content into the record, but Brumley stopped them.
“That we can't read these books in public, and they're coming from the young adult section of the library, sort of says everything right there,” one pro-resolution speaker said.