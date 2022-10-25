The Saline County Quorum Court, during a recent meeting, recognized a 10-year-old girl for saving her family during a fire at their home.
Saline County Judge Jeff Arey read a proclamation recognizing Lizah Clifton. According to his recount of the details about the incident, Lizah woke up at approximately 5 a.m. on Sept. 23 and she noticed a bright glow outside of her bedroom. This glow was coming from a fire at the family’s home.
“Without hesitating, Lizah immediately ran to her parents’ bedroom, where they were still sleeping and woke them up to tell them the house was on fire,” according to the proclamation.
Fortunately, the family of five was able to leave the home safely.
“I spoke to Mrs. Katie Clifton, Lizah’s mother, at the scene of the fire and she recalled how very calm and matter of fact Lizah was during this emergency. Her actions would have been heroic for an adult. They’re even more remarkable for a 10 year old,” said Chris Jarvis, fire chief at the Turtle Creek Fire Department.
It was noted in the proclamation that the fire began on the exterior of the home and would not have activated the home’s fire/smoke detectors.
“Certainly there is no doubt that the quick actions of Lizah helped save the lives of her family as well as their family home,” according to the proclamation.
During the court’s meeting, the justices of the peace also approved an ordinance involving the agreement between the county, city of Bryant and city of Benton for a public safety answering point.
Arey explained that a study was conducted, and it was determined that the county needs one public safety answering point. County officials had previously entered into an agreement for a Saline County Emergency Communications Center with Benton officials. Officials in Bryant voted to join into the agreement as well.
Money for the center comes from state funding based on the last Census, Arey explained.
“All monies generated from emergency telephone service charges and funds received or allocated by the Arkansas 911 Board to the City of Benton, City of Bryant, after Jan. 1, 2024, and county shall go to the operation of the center. In the event that those funds are insufficient to meet the operating expenses of the system, the city of Benton, city of Bryant, after Jan. 1, 2024, and Saline County shall share the shortfall cost based upon the percentage of their population according to the most recent Census,” according to the agreement.
County Clerk Doug Curtis, who previously served on the court, commended the JPs for their work to pass the ordinance. He said that as a justice of the peace, he had previously attempted to put a similar agreement into place but was unsuccessful.
The court also approved an ordinance to amend the county budget involving a Justice Assistance Grant. The $15,268 came from the Department of Justice and will be used to purchase additional, updated Tasers and accessories for the Patrol Division, according to SCSO Captain Joe Traylor.
The JPs confirmed the appointments of Michael Sims, Harry Allen, Sandra Carlisle and Stuart Norton to the Saline County Public Facilities Board.