On Nov. 22, a rabid skunk was confirmed to have been found in Saline County by the Arkansas Department of Health. It was the second rabid skunk found this year in the county. According to Dr. Laura Rothfeldt, of the Arkansas Department of Health, this is a relatively normal number. She said that overall there have been 21 total rabid animals found in Arkansas this year. She said there have been some years with that number being over 100.
Rabid skunk confirmed in Saline County
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Still the Best: Motes, Bryant D secure Hornets 5th straight 7A title
- Rabid skunk confirmed in Saline County
- Hornets go for 5th straight
- Panthers struggle after long break
- Martin channels inner beast from mother's guidance
- Benton falls for 1st time
- HG teams dominate 1st round of Bill Gibbs Memorial
- Beene hits 1,000 in Bauxite rout
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton native wins $21,950 and a trip to Barbados on Wheel of Fortune
- Rabid skunk confirmed in Saline County
- Martin channels inner beast from mother's guidance
- Downtown Benton Ice Skating Rink returns this Friday
- Saline County Treasurer Larry Davis to retire after 18 years of public service
- Spencer-Cole to be sworn in at city council meeting
- Bulldogs eke by Benton in semis
- Panthers struggle after long break
- DRIVE FOR FIVE: Special teams, D send Hornets to 5th straight title game
- Lady Hornets earn honors