On Nov. 22, a rabid skunk was confirmed to have been found in Saline County by the Arkansas Department of Health. It was the second rabid skunk found this year in the county. According to Dr. Laura Rothfeldt, of the Arkansas Department of Health, this is a relatively normal number. She said that overall there have been 21 total rabid animals found in Arkansas this year. She said there have been some years with that number being over 100. 