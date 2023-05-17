Raeden Greer returned home to Benton in the early spring of 2020 with plans to stay for two weeks before returning to her Hollywood South job in Louisiana.
However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she decided to stay in Benton and complete her first documentary short film, “The Hill We Climb,” a project about Benton’s Ralph Bunche community, she had begun earlier that year.
The 30-minute documentary premiered May 6 at the Made in Arkansas Film Festival, screening at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.
The film follows Farisha Brown and Aaron Calvin’s efforts to launch a nonprofit, Wholistic Approaches for Life, within their home in the historically Black, Ralph Bunche community. The film reveals racial disparities that still exist and begins to tell some of the untold stories in the community.
“Farisha was given the vision, and she reached out to me in February and shared with me her heart’s desire to revamp and restore the community,” said Calvin.
Greer’s family moved frequently when she was little, settling in Benton when she was about nine years old. She graduated from Benton High School in 2006. A few years later, Greer started acting in Hollywood South, based in New Orleans.
She appeared in many features and TV series, including a recurring role as Kathy Bates’ daughter in American Horror Story. There, Greer signed with an agent before moving to Baton Rouge, New York and eventually Georgia.
In the last few years, however, Greer has shifted her focus from acting to documentary filmmaking.
“The Hill We Climb” explores the isolation of the Ralph Bunche community from the rest of Benton. In addition to being the subjects of the documentary, Brown and Calvin also produced the film.
“In this story, I wanted to make sure they were highly involved, and they acted as true producers,” said Greer about Brown and Calvin’s roles in the film.
Greer and her producers all attended school together from elementary school to high school. Calvin and Greer even attended the same college. Calvin and Brown, however, grew up in the Ralph Bunche community, giving them a unique and deep perspective of the area and making them valuable partners in Greer’s documentary.
“[The Ralph Bunche community] was just known as the neighborhood where a lot of our Black friends lived,” said Greer. “There are no shops, no businesses, no reason that you would go there, really. And since it’s separated from the town by a bridge and railroad tracks, I don’t think I ever went there until I started working on this film. I realized there was a lot I didn’t know about how my Black friends lived.”
The film’s title, “The Hill We Climb” comes from the community’s nickname, “The Hill.” Since its founding in the late 1800s, the neighborhood has had its slew of historical moments. In that time the community has been given many names, including Gravel Hill, Southside and others. In 2002, it was renamed The Ralph Bunche Community, after the first African-American to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
Work for the film began in 2020 while Greer was living in Atlanta, when Brown and Calvin launched their nonprofit. When Greer started interviewing the other locals, however, she realized that the real story was about the Ralph Bunche community itself and the progress that people like Brown and Calvin were making through their daily actions.
“In New York, or wherever I was, people would ask me, ‘Why don’t you tell stories about Arkansas? Nobody knows about that!’ Greer said. She soon realized they were right, and that’s why she founded Foxy Foxy Films, her own production company.
Through Foxy Foxy Films, Greer aims to create more narrative shorts and documentaries that bring more attention to untold stories and underrepresented communities, particularly within Arkansas. She has submitted “The Hill We Climb” to several film festivals and she intends to host a community screening in Benton this Juneteenth. Brown and Calvin are also expected to make an appearance.
“The Hill We Climb”is a powerful and timely documentary that highlights the racial disparities that still exist in many communities across the United States. Greer’s film sheds light on the important work being done by local activists and organizations to effect change and improve the lives of those around them.
“It’s one thing to want to bring change, it’s another for people to receive it,” says Brown in the film. It’s an uphill struggle, but one the community must take on all the same.
Aaron Calvin moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 2021, but said Benton has “always been home, and always will be home.” He is grateful for everyone who helped make it and he hopes that in the film people see and hear “the passion behind wanting to better ourselves and the community.”
“I believe if the neighborhood thrives we’ll all thrive,” said Calvin.
In the film, Brown quotes her father, Ferryl Barnes Sr., who used to say, “Go! Learn all you can, but come back. Because if everybody just learns and grows and leaves, how will the community ever get any better?”
Plans are in the works for a a community premiere of “The Hill We Climb” this summer in Benton.
To keep up with the Ralph Bunche Community, follow the Wholistic Approaches for Life Facebook page and support the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association to keep up with Brown and her commitment to the community.
Follow Greer and her on Instagram and Facebook @raedengreer to keep up with her work.