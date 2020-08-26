On July 29, Denecia Ramsey announced her candidacy for Bryant City Council, Ward 2, Position 2, in the General Election held Nov. 3.
She is a program analyst within the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. Additionally, she is a parent guide with Arkansas Hands and Voices.
Ramsey is married to Christopher Ramsey and together they have three children.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology and her master’s in health administration from Webster University. She is trained in project and program management, leadership development and as a contract officer representative.
Her community service involves serving three terms as president of Arkansas State Society of American Medical Technology, two terms as the Parent Teacher Association president with the Little Rock School District public schools and a member of the Parent Teacher Organization for Bryant Public Schools. She is also a licensed real estate agent, investor and property manager.
Her family is proud to call Bryant home. For the last 16 years, they have watched and participated in the growth of the city. They love supporting small businesses and their children have benefitted from an exemplary education. New families are being nourished by the tradition of kindness, inclusion and support, that makes this city unique.
Over the years, the city government has adeptly expanded its little slice of heaven. As a result, the city continues to flourish with new families and businesses. It is fast becoming one of the most diverse and inclusive cities in Arkansas and Ramsey is proud of that.
Her motivation for running for City Council, Ward 2, Position 2, is based upon three core values: diversity, advocacy and transparency. These values inform the guiding principles of her campaign. These principles are:
1. City council must reflect the residents it is sworn to represent.
2. Each citizen has the right to have their ideas, concerns and needs included in city planning.
3. It is the right of all Bryant citizens to be informed of decisions made on their behalf.
She intends to deliver on the commitment to uphold these values by:
Diversity - Ensuring that no idea goes unexplored, no need unaddressed and no citizen unrepresented.
Advocacy - Including residents' views, values and concerns in the strategic plan of the city.
Transparency - Clearly communicating how city council votes affect the residents in Ward 2.
As a City Council member, she would be honored to serve the community of Bryant by being the residents' representative. She said she is the candidate committed to putting residents first.