The VFW Post 2256 in partnership with Saline County, is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Saline County Courthouse at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 29.
Ready to remember: Memorial Day ceremony set for Monday at Courthouse
- Destin Davis
Destin Davis
