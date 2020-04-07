Recycle Saline, the Saline County Regional Solid Waste Management District, has announced its new environmental enforcement officer, Hunter Schelle.
Schelle grew up in Saline County, graduating from Bryant High School and then receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He has experience in law enforcement working at the Saline County Sheriff's office and most recently as security at the Saline County Courthouse.
Schelle will be responsible for the enforcement of open burning of any household trash, disposing of trash in an illegal manner, investigating illegal dump sites, littering and working with the trash haulers operating in Saline County.
"Officer Schelle has been involved in enforcement in different capacities and is a great fit for environmental enforcement," said Tiffany Dunn, executive director. "He has a passion to make his community a better place, and we are excited to welcome him to the Recycle Saline team."
Schelle received his Environmental Enforcement Certification on Wednesday and will begin working in the Saline County communities.
To report illegal dumping or burning contact the Recycle Saline anonymous tip line at 501-779-2222, report on www.recyclesaline.org or call the office at 501-776-2533. Recycle Saline: A Solid Waste District, is one of nineteen regional Districts established by the Arkansas Legislature, and has jurisdictional boundaries that encompass Saline County. Its mission is to maintain a financially sound solid waste management system that incorporates the essential elements of recycling, collection disposal, waste reduction, education and special material provisions to handle solid waste in an environmentally sound manner.