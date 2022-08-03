Recycle Saline, a solid waste district, is getting settled into its new larger space on Edison Avenue in Benton where the staff hopes to offer even more for the people of Saline County.
They moved to the new building in May of this year. The old office space was 1,000 square feet. Now, they have 10,000 square feet.
"We are a state agency," said Executive Director Tiffany Dunn.
It is one of 15 solid waste districts in Arkansas. Their role ranges from sponsoring the YEA! Teams in local schools who lead their school's recycling programs to being in charge of giving permits to waste haulers. They partner with Keep Bryant Beautiful and Benton Matters. Recycle Saline is in charge of environmental enforcement in Saline County and has an environmental officer on staff.
The office is also where anyone wishing to take items to the landfill must go to purchase landfill coupons.
Dunn is excited about the move.
"It was the perfect opportunity for us," Dunn said.
When the old building they were in was sold, they took it as a chance to find a place with more space so they could provide recycling opportunities for the community.
In the past, Recycle Saline was unable to collect recycling, but the move gives them a warehouse space to store and sort recycling. There is extra office space to allow them to hire someone to oversee that project.
Dunn does not have a timeline when recycling will become available but she is hoping it will be within the next few months.
They plan to accept paper, electronics, plastic, aluminum, tires and cardboard.
She likes that the new space is more central between Benton, Bryant and Haskell than the previous space. She thinks it is the perfect spot for the recycling facility they will start.
There is space to add a conference room and there is a separate building they will use for training.
The space offers Recycle Saline room to grow moving forward.
It will also allow for more participation in the community. Dunn envisions schools taking field trips to see the recycling process. She wants to also share about the solar panels across the road to help education about the environment.
Recycle Saline also wants to provide other educational opportunities for the community in the future.
All the recycling events that are held in the community, such as electronic and hazardous waste collection can be held at the facility.
The next household hazardous waste collection will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug 10 at CTS.
The next electronic drop off will be Sept. 14 at Bishop Park.
The next recycling event with household hazardous waste drop off, electronic drop off, tire drop off and paper shredding will be Oct. 29 at CTS.
Dunn encourages people to follow Recycle Saline on Facebook and its website, www.recyclesaline.org, to keep up with news and events.
The new location, 520 Edison Ave., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.