A Redfield man is facing rape and sexual assault charges with a juvenile victim under the age of 14 years old in relation to incidents that occurred in both Saline and Grant counties.
Sergio Gaitan, 42, has been charged with rape, a class Y felony, and second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony in regard to two incidents earlier this year with the same juvenile victim.
According to court documents, the victim disclosed to investigators a number of details, including the fact that Gaitan had been touching her since she was 9 years old and that he “told her not to say anything” and continued touching her from that time until July of this year. Gaitan also allegedly began raping her beginning when she was 11 years old.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was contacted regarding Gatain’s charges and a hold was placed on him. ICE later advised that Gaitan had previous charges in New Jersey and that he had been “voluntarily” deported numerous times and that they would be deporting Gaitan again, but would keep their hold active with the local detention center until they pick him up.
Gaitan remains in custody on a $15,000 bond.
