An aviation-theme event, Picnic at the Airport, is scheduled to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today to celebrate pilots participating in the Air Race Classic.
As part of the race, every year teams of women pilots fly across the country. The course changes every year. The race this year takes off from Jackson, Tennessee, and ends in Canada.
Because of weather issues, there have been some last minutes changes to the race course. The first racers may arrive in Bryant around lunch time, according to Dana Poindexter, assistant to Bryant Mayor Allen Scott.
Individuals can track racers at https://airraceclassic2019.maprogress.com.
Despite changes to the race course, the Picnic at the Airport will continue as scheduled. The family friendly event is free to attend.
Pulaski Technical College, the Bryant School District and the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium from UA-Little Rock will be providing hands-on activities.
Pulaski Tech will be providing a cockpit display and a jet engine for attendees to touch.
The Arkansas Space Grant Consortium with UA-Little Rock will have a booth to teach attendees about building the perfect paper airplanes, along with wooden gliders kits. Attendees can also learn about drones and participate in science, technology, engineering and math activities during the event.
First Electric Cooperative will also sponsor a plane train for the event.
Nabholz Construction Company will be grilling free burgers and hot dogs, and Eagle Bank will be providing chips and drinks. First Security Bank will help keep everyone cooled off with free snow cones. Entegrity will have a solar charging station and Central Arkansas Flying will have a plane on display for the public to enjoy.
At the picnic, individuals are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.