Republican State Rep. R.J. Hawk said Friday a bill would be coming to the Arkansas Legislature that would allow high school athletes to enter into NIL deals, similar to college athletes.
Rep. Hawk says legislature is working on a bill that would allow high school athletes to use NIL
Destin Davis
-
- Updated
Destin Davis
