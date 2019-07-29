The Benton City Council will take the first steps on Tuesday toward replacing former Alderman Kerry Murphy.
The Personnel, Health and Safety Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room to choose the path it would like to take in filling Murphy’s seat.
“It’s been great working with everybody,” Murphy said during the July council meeting. “It’s been a privilege and an honor to represent the citizens of Benton.”
There are two choices before the committee.
Once the committee has made a decision on which route it desires to take, the measure will be forwarded to the full city council for a full vote.
The two options for the aldermen include holding a special election or calling for resumes and having the council appoint a replacement after an interview process.
Murphy first announced that he would be leaving during the June council meeting, but only formally submitted his resignation letter effective July 22.
In his formal letter of resignation, Murphy said that his decision to resign was done with a heavy heart, but necessary since he will be moving out of the Benton area and can no longer represent his district.
“It has been an honor to be elected by the citizens for five terms to the Benton City Council,” Murphy said. “I have enjoyed working with all the great employees and other council members to make Benton a better place.”
Members of the committee include Aldermen Evelyn Reed, Jocelyn Cash, Jeff Hamm and Jeff Morrow.
The meeting will be held at the Benton Municipal Complex and is open to the public. Attendance is encouraged.