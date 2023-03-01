Several Benton residents raised concerns about infrastructure work throughout the city during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Runion Anderson lives on Valley Street and spoke about drainage problems where he lives.
Anderson said he called the Benton Street Department about the problem which he says has been there since he moved to the street, which was three years ago.
“The city came up and put in new water lines in a new drainage ditch at the corner of East and Valley and it lasted for maybe a month, then it stopped up again,” said Anderson. “Every time we get rain like we have had here lately, it’s a big pool, I almost need to crank my boat up the street.”
Anderson said he called the street department last week and asked them to look into it and was told his message would be passed on, but he still hasn’t received a response.
“What do I have to do to expedite that service?” asked Anderson.
John Richey, director of the Benton Street Department, said the department will respond to any drainage issue as soon as they hear about it. Mayor Tom Farmer told Anderson that he is sure Richey will have someone there to look at the issue as early as the next day.
“That sure sounds good to me,” said Anderson.
Anderson added that this drainage issue has been a continual problem.
Denver Ford, a Benton resident who lives on Stewart Street asked about the road work being there and when it would be finished. He also asked if the city had the funds to finish the project.
Farmer assured him that the city has the funds and said the city doesn’t start projects unless they have the funds in place.
Richey estimated that the project would be finished in six to seven months but said it has been delayed due to a conflict with Summit Utilities.
Ford said the city dug a ditch out near his property and said it has started to cause his land to wash away.
“Each time it rains it gets worse and worse and I’m losing ground and property,” said Ford.
Richey said the city is planning to build a retaining wall to help with that issue.
Michael Fisher also lives on Stewart Street and voiced his concerns. Fisher said it took 49 years for the city to finish work on Stewart Street, he asked why it took so long for that community to have their road work finished. Stewart Street is part of what is known as the Ralph Bunche community, a Black community which in the past was the city’s segregated residential area.
Farmer said he didn’t work for the city 49 years ago so he didn’t know about the problem.
Alderman Jeff Morrow asked Fisher who his alderman was and said he should ask them about the issue.
“This is an open forum man, I can’t ask y’all? I can’t ask that question?” asked Fisher.
Morrow said there is an order and a process for projects and that they eventually get done based on priority and money.
“But things like you coming forward brings awareness to it and that does help,” said Morrow.
Fisher pointed out that even though none of the council or mayor had been in office when the issue began, it’s on their watch now.
Alderman Bill Donnor said it took 12 years for Lilian Street to be finished.
Alderman Jeff Hamm who is chairman of the Street Department Committee assured the residents he hears their concerns.
“The word ‘no’ does not exist in our department. So we will take everything seriously and we will get to them just as quickly as we can and they will be addressed as quickly as they can and that won’t be 49 years,” said Hamm.