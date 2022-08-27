Aug. 26 was Women’s Equality Day and residents gathered at the Saline County Courthouse Gazebo to discuss the 102nd anniversary of when women in the United States fought and achieved the right to vote for the first time in American history.
On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted under President Woodrow Wilson.
The event was held from the Saline County Courthouse Gazebo. Activists, candidates and community members gathered to celebrate the day and hear speeches about the history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the fight for women’s rights in the United States.
Marcia Barnes, of the Progressive Arkansas Women’s PAC, gave a speech on the “The Suffragist Spirit of 1920.”
She discussed the Seneca Falls Convention held in Seneca Falls, New York in 1848. It is known as one of the first women’s rights conventions in United States History.
At this convention, the activists wrote a Declaration of Sentiments.
“There they formed the sentiments and the number nine sentiment was women getting the right to vote, that was the last one to get approved by the women at the convention. Another one of the sentiments was that women are equal to men, that got passed equally,” said Barnes.
She added that at the event two women’s groups were formed: the American Women’s Suffrage Association and the National Women’s Suffrage Association. Barnes said the National Women’s Suffrage Association was the more militant of the two.
“You change politics and you change the government in every office you can get,” said Barnes.
Other speakers for the event were Dr. Quintessa Hathaway, Democratic candidate for Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional district; Scharmel Russel, co-chair of the Arkansas Citizens First Congress; Bailey Morgan, Democratic candidate for the quorum court, running in District 5 and Goldie Gaines, candidate for commissioner of state lands.
Hathaway spoke on the history of the day as well.
“Women’s Equality Day is rooted in the certification of the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution that liberated women in such a way that gave us our suffrage rights. In that context, that is why we are gathered today,” said Hathaway.
Morgan talked about how he wouldn’t be where is today without the important women in his life.
“I am the man that I am because of strong women. I was raised for the majority of my childhood by a single mother. Being raised by a single mother and seeing what she went through, never in life have I understood that people hold the belief that women are somehow less than,” said Morgan.
Gaines encouraged other women at the event to run for office and pursue positions of power.
“You are the women for the job,” said Gaines.