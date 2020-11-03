TOTAL VOTES % Early Ele Day Absentee PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 42) . . . . . 0 REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 0 BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 47,975 43,512 0 4,463 U.S. PRESIDENT & VICE PRESIDENT (VOTE FOR) 1 Kanye West (Ind) . . . . . . . . 98 .20 91 0 7 John Richard Myers (L&L) . . . . . 23 .05 14 0 9 Donald J. Trump (REP) . . . . . . 32,619 68.22 30,778 0 1,841 Jo Jorgensen (LIB) . . . . . . . 450 .94 408 0 42 C.L. Gammon (Ind). . . . . . . . 43 .09 38 0 5 Don Blankenship (Con) . . . . . . 42 .09 41 0 1 Howie Hawkins (Grn) . . . . . . . 83 .17 72 0 11 Brock Pierce (Ind) . . . . . . . 87 .18 81 0 6 Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (Ind). . . 29 .06 28 0 1 Gloria La Riva (S&L). . . . . . . 13 .03 12 0 1 Phil Collins (Ind) . . . . . . . 102 .21 96 0 6 Brian Carroll (AmS) . . . . . . . 33 .07 29 0 4 Joseph R. Biden (DEM) . . . . . . 14,193 29.68 11,704 0 2,489 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 4 0 0 4 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 156 120 0 36 U.S. SENATE (VOTE FOR) 1 Tom Cotton (REP) . . . . . . . . 34,250 72.21 32,048 0 2,202 Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (LIB) . . . 13,179 27.79 11,086 0 2,093 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 4 0 0 4 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 542 378 0 164 U.S. CONGRESS (VOTE FOR) 1 Joyce Elliott (DEM) . . . . . . . 14,155 29.65 11,852 0 2,303 French Hill (REP). . . . . . . . 33,589 70.35 31,470 0 2,119 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 4 0 0 4 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 227 190 0 37 STATE SENATE District 13 (VOTE FOR) 1 Brandon Overly (DEM). . . . . . . 1,597 23.60 1,347 0 250 Alan Clark (REP) . . . . . . . . 5,170 76.40 4,916 0 254 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 76 61 0 15 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 22 (VOTE FOR) 1 Richard McGrew (REP). . . . . . . 3,089 75.43 2,702 0 387 Judy Bowers (LIB). . . . . . . . 1,006 24.57 718 0 288 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 105 60 0 45 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 23 (VOTE FOR) 1 Lanny Fite (REP) . . . . . . . . 14,262 100.00 13,258 0 1,004 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 1,291 931 0 360 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 27 (VOTE FOR) 1 Julie Mayberry (REP). . . . . . . 9,798 100.00 9,180 0 618 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 1,072 846 0 226 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 28 (VOTE FOR) 1 Tony Furman (REP). . . . . . . . 8,576 100.00 7,984 0 592 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 1,126 848 0 278 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 31 (VOTE FOR) 1 Mazhil Rajendran (DEM) . . . . . . 1,884 24.90 1,606 0 278 Keith Brooks (REP) . . . . . . . 5,681 75.10 5,309 0 372 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 85 70 0 15 JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 2 (VOTE FOR) 1 Everette Hatcher (REP) . . . . . . 1,328 51.94 1,237 0 91 Rodney Goshien (DEM). . . . . . . 1,229 48.06 1,058 0 171 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 33 23 0 10 JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 4 (VOTE FOR) 1 April Joy Reisma (DEM) . . . . . . 961 20.88 809 0 152 Barbara Howell (REP). . . . . . . 3,641 79.12 3,416 0 225 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 48 40 0 8 JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 7 (VOTE FOR) 1 Patricia (Pat) Edwards (DEM) . . . . 1,126 29.78 942 0 184 Josh Curtis (REP). . . . . . . . 2,655 70.22 2,467 0 188 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 49 38 0 11 JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 8 (VOTE FOR) 1 Edward A. Albares (REP). . . . . . 3,286 77.92 3,056 0 230 ShaNell Beaugard (DEM) . . . . . . 931 22.08 797 0 134 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 59 44 0 15 JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 9 (VOTE FOR) 1 Fanny Neely (DEM). . . . . . . . 788 32.79 695 0 93 David Gibson (REP) . . . . . . . 1,615 67.21 1,523 0 92 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 26 20 0 6 JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 13 (VOTE FOR) 1 Keith Keck (REP) . . . . . . . . 4,720 79.21 4,205 0 515 Melinda Lou Williams (DEM). . . . . 1,239 20.79 839 0 400 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 96 68 0 28 BAUXITE COUNCIL MEMBER City of Bauxite (VOTE FOR) 1 David Nugent (Ind) . . . . . . . 99 50.51 97 0 2 John M. Simpson (Ind) . . . . . . 97 49.49 86 0 11 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 12 11 0 1 BENTON COUNCIL MEMBER City of Benton Ward 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 Arteja Stamps (Ind) . . . . . . . 536 18.88 478 0 58 Jeff Morrow (Ind). . . . . . . . 2,303 81.12 2,105 0 198 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 186 167 0 19 BENTON COUNCIL MEMBER City of Benton Ward 4 (VOTE FOR) 1 Shane Knight (Ind) . . . . . . . 1,225 55.21 1,148 0 77 Lindsay Jordan (Ind). . . . . . . 994 44.79 889 0 105 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 142 118 0 24 BRYANT COUNCIL MEMBER City of Bryant Ward 2 (VOTE FOR) 1 Denecia Ramsey (Ind). . . . . . . 1,048 40.97 932 0 116 Star Henson (Ind). . . . . . . . 1,510 59.03 1,373 0 137 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 204 177 0 27 HASKELL RECORDER/TREASURER City of Haskell (VOTE FOR) 1 Jennifer Hill (Ind) . . . . . . . 595 59.15 548 0 47 Tara Tidwell (Ind) . . . . . . . 411 40.85 400 0 11 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 48 43 0 5 UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES (VOTE FOR) 1 For . . . . . . . . . . . . 37,557 100.00 35,548 0 2,009 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 10,418 7,964 0 2,454 Issue No. 1 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR ISSUE NO. 1 . . . . . . . . 26,443 55.78 23,372 0 3,071 AGAINST ISSUE NO. 1 . . . . . . . 20,959 44.22 19,660 0 1,299 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 9 0 0 9 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 564 480 0 84 Issue No. 2 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR ISSUE NO. 2 . . . . . . . . 25,952 55.62 23,386 0 2,566 AGAINST ISSUE NO. 2 . . . . . . . 20,710 44.38 19,044 0 1,666 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 13 0 0 13 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 1,300 1,082 0 218 Issue No. 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR ISSUE NO. 3 . . . . . . . . 20,676 45.21 19,009 0 1,667 AGAINST ISSUE NO. 3 . . . . . . . 25,062 54.79 22,651 0 2,411 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 9 0 0 9 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 2,228 1,852 0 376 41.90 Mill School Tax Benton School District No. 6 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR tax . . . . . . . . . . . 5,451 46.79 4,878 0 573 AGAINST tax. . . . . . . . . . 6,198 53.21 5,806 0 392 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 240 184 0 56 40.7 Mill School Tax Pulaski County Special School District (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR tax . . . . . . . . . . . 391 35.38 331 0 60 AGAINST tax. . . . . . . . . . 714 64.62 659 0 55 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 41 29 0 12
featured
Results from early voting and absentee; Election Day to come
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Local races called, 100% of areas reporting
- Fox News projects Trump as the winner in Arkansas
- Results from early voting and absentee; Election Day to come
- Election Day Update at 7:30 pm. Arkansas polls have closed.
- Hutchinson discusses winter strategy
- UPDATE: Early voting sees 43,512 ballots cast
- More than 40,000 ballots cast over two weeks of early voting
- New cases up 464, deaths up 26
Most Popular
Articles
- Saline County Clerk arrested
- Local virus deaths reach 30 — 2 probable
- Voting commission expands early vote hours
- Redfield man facing rape charges in Saline County
- ADH: Saline County death toll up 1 to 31 total
- Sexual assault charges for Benton man
- Hutchinson: 'I have not begun to fight'
- Central crown on the line for Hornets in Week 9
- Local virus deaths increase by 3, now at 34
- Quick start doesn't last for Cardinals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.