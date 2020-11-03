VOTE 
                                                 TOTAL VOTES     %        Early         Ele Day       Absentee

 PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 42) .  .  .  .  .          0
 REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL .  .  .  .  .          0
 BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL.  .  .  .  .  .  .     47,975                43,512             0         4,463

U.S. PRESIDENT & VICE PRESIDENT
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Kanye West (Ind) .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         98     .20            91             0             7
 John Richard Myers (L&L)  .  .  .  .  .         23     .05            14             0             9
 Donald J. Trump (REP)  .  .  .  .  .  .     32,619   68.22        30,778             0         1,841
 Jo Jorgensen (LIB)  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        450     .94           408             0            42
 C.L. Gammon (Ind).  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         43     .09            38             0             5
 Don Blankenship (Con)  .  .  .  .  .  .         42     .09            41             0             1
 Howie Hawkins (Grn) .  .  .  .  .  .  .         83     .17            72             0            11
 Brock Pierce (Ind)  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         87     .18            81             0             6
 Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (Ind).  .  .         29     .06            28             0             1
 Gloria La Riva (S&L).  .  .  .  .  .  .         13     .03            12             0             1
 Phil Collins (Ind)  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        102     .21            96             0             6
 Brian Carroll (AmS) .  .  .  .  .  .  .         33     .07            29             0             4
 Joseph R. Biden (DEM)  .  .  .  .  .  .     14,193   29.68        11,704             0         2,489
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          4                     0             0             4
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        156                   120             0            36

U.S. SENATE
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Tom Cotton (REP) .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     34,250   72.21        32,048             0         2,202
 Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (LIB) .  .  .     13,179   27.79        11,086             0         2,093
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          4                     0             0             4
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        542                   378             0           164

U.S. CONGRESS
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Joyce Elliott (DEM) .  .  .  .  .  .  .     14,155   29.65        11,852             0         2,303
 French Hill (REP).  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     33,589   70.35        31,470             0         2,119
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          4                     0             0             4
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        227                   190             0            37

STATE SENATE District 13
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Brandon Overly (DEM).  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,597   23.60         1,347             0           250
 Alan Clark (REP) .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      5,170   76.40         4,916             0           254
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         76                    61             0            15

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 22
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Richard McGrew (REP).  .  .  .  .  .  .      3,089   75.43         2,702             0           387
 Judy Bowers (LIB).  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,006   24.57           718             0           288
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        105                    60             0            45

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 23
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Lanny Fite (REP) .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     14,262  100.00        13,258             0         1,004
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,291                   931             0           360

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 27
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Julie Mayberry (REP).  .  .  .  .  .  .      9,798  100.00         9,180             0           618
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,072                   846             0           226

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 28
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Tony Furman (REP).  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      8,576  100.00         7,984             0           592
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,126                   848             0           278

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 31
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Mazhil Rajendran (DEM) .  .  .  .  .  .      1,884   24.90         1,606             0           278
 Keith Brooks (REP)  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      5,681   75.10         5,309             0           372
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         85                    70             0            15

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 2
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Everette Hatcher (REP) .  .  .  .  .  .      1,328   51.94         1,237             0            91
 Rodney Goshien (DEM).  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,229   48.06         1,058             0           171
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         33                    23             0            10

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 4
(VOTE FOR)  1
 April Joy Reisma (DEM) .  .  .  .  .  .        961   20.88           809             0           152
 Barbara Howell (REP).  .  .  .  .  .  .      3,641   79.12         3,416             0           225
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         48                    40             0             8

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 7
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Patricia (Pat) Edwards (DEM) .  .  .  .      1,126   29.78           942             0           184
 Josh Curtis (REP).  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      2,655   70.22         2,467             0           188
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         49                    38             0            11

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 8
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Edward A. Albares (REP).  .  .  .  .  .      3,286   77.92         3,056             0           230
 ShaNell Beaugard (DEM) .  .  .  .  .  .        931   22.08           797             0           134
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         59                    44             0            15

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 9
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Fanny Neely (DEM).  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        788   32.79           695             0            93
 David Gibson (REP)  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,615   67.21         1,523             0            92
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         26                    20             0             6

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE District 13
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Keith Keck (REP) .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      4,720   79.21         4,205             0           515
 Melinda Lou Williams (DEM).  .  .  .  .      1,239   20.79           839             0           400
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         96                    68             0            28

BAUXITE COUNCIL MEMBER City of Bauxite
(VOTE FOR)  1
 David Nugent (Ind)  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         99   50.51            97             0             2
 John M. Simpson (Ind)  .  .  .  .  .  .         97   49.49            86             0            11
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         12                    11             0             1

BENTON COUNCIL MEMBER City of Benton Ward 3
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Arteja Stamps (Ind) .  .  .  .  .  .  .        536   18.88           478             0            58
 Jeff Morrow (Ind).  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      2,303   81.12         2,105             0           198
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        186                   167             0            19

BENTON COUNCIL MEMBER City of Benton Ward 4
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Shane Knight (Ind)  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,225   55.21         1,148             0            77
 Lindsay Jordan (Ind).  .  .  .  .  .  .        994   44.79           889             0           105
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        142                   118             0            24

BRYANT COUNCIL MEMBER City of Bryant Ward 2
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Denecia Ramsey (Ind).  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,048   40.97           932             0           116
 Star Henson (Ind).  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,510   59.03         1,373             0           137
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        204                   177             0            27

HASKELL RECORDER/TREASURER City of Haskell
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Jennifer Hill (Ind) .  .  .  .  .  .  .        595   59.15           548             0            47
 Tara Tidwell (Ind)  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        411   40.85           400             0            11
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         48                    43             0             5

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
(VOTE FOR)  1
 For  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     37,557  100.00        35,548             0         2,009
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     10,418                 7,964             0         2,454

Issue No. 1
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR ISSUE NO. 1  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     26,443   55.78        23,372             0         3,071
 AGAINST ISSUE NO. 1 .  .  .  .  .  .  .     20,959   44.22        19,660             0         1,299
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          9                     0             0             9
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        564                   480             0            84

Issue No. 2
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR ISSUE NO. 2  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     25,952   55.62        23,386             0         2,566
 AGAINST ISSUE NO. 2 .  .  .  .  .  .  .     20,710   44.38        19,044             0         1,666
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         13                     0             0            13
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,300                 1,082             0           218

Issue No. 3
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR ISSUE NO. 3  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     20,676   45.21        19,009             0         1,667
 AGAINST ISSUE NO. 3 .  .  .  .  .  .  .     25,062   54.79        22,651             0         2,411
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          9                     0             0             9
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      2,228                 1,852             0           376

41.90 Mill School Tax Benton School District No. 6
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      5,451   46.79         4,878             0           573
 AGAINST tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      6,198   53.21         5,806             0           392
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        240                   184             0            56

40.7 Mill School Tax
Pulaski County Special School District
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        391   35.38           331             0            60
 AGAINST tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        714   64.62           659             0            55
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         41                    29             0            12

