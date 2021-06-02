Benton Parks Department will hold ribbon cuttings for the Splash Pad expansion and its inclusive field from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Tyndall Park.
They plan to hold two ribbon cuttings during the event along with lunch, music, refreshments and games.
Parks Director Stephanie Jones said the department added 2,500-square-feet to the splash pad with different amenities. It was partially funded through an Outdoor Recreation Grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. It was a matching grant.
"It serves a lot of community members and people from surrounding areas," Jones said.
It is a popular free amenity many people use, she said, adding that when open it is normally packed.
Because the splash pad is opening later than usual, Jones said it will most likely stay open later. The closing date has not been decided.
It will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Jones said it is important for Parks to offer a variety of low or now cost amenities for people.
"We are excited to open it," Jones said.
The splash pad was closed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Jones wants to see the community use the splash pad now that is going to be open.
The inclusive field is located across from the tennis courts near the Gene Moss building. It will give access to adults and children with special needs and those who use assistance to get around, such as canes, walkers and wheelchairs.
"Accessible parks and amenities are extremely important to us," Jones said.
Jones is currently working towards expanding the inclusive playground at Tyndall Park.
She wants children of all abilities to be able to play together. This field will be easy to walk on with no obstacles that could prevent those use mobility equipment.
Jones hopes to offer a league, similar to the Miracle League. She has spoken to Special Olympics of Arkansas, Civitan Services, the Benton School District and others about the league.
"We want to make sure every child is able to play and a facility they can access," Jones said.
Jones already offers many adaptive programs and is excited for more.
The event will start with the ribbon cutting for the splash pad and move to the field.
Kona Ice will be at the splash pad around 12:30 p.m. The first 100 children get a free snow cone.
At the field, there will be a lunch of hot dogs, provided by First Security Bank and cooked on the Teal Grill.
The games will be on the field.
Jones also wanted to thank Everett Buick GMC, the Parks Department score board sponsor. Because of Everett, the park was able to get new lighting. She said they are a big supporter.
Jones hopes to have a big crowd come to the ribbon cutting.
She encourages people to attend, have a good time and enjoy the park.