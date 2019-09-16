Saline County Right to Life will hold Proudly Pro-Life starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Hanes Classroom at Saline Memorial Hospital.
"It's a fundraiser for the state Right to Life and to help inform our community about what is going on in our community and state with life issues," said Jody Jordan, Saline County Right to Life treasurer.
Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, will be the keynote speaker for the event. Jordan noted that Arkansas' first baby box will be dedicated the next day.
Andy Mayberry, president of the state chapter of Right to Life, will be the emcee for the event.
Jordan explained Right to Life is an organization that promotes education and awareness on life issues, including protection for the unborn, elderly and the handicapped. The group believes life begins at conception.
They also seek to educate voters about how candidates stand on life issues.
The co-chairs of the Saline County group are Kandi Cox and Toni Blackwell.
During the Proudly Pro-Life event, leadership for the Saline County chapter will talk to the audience about how people can join the group and give information about the local organization.
The group meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Bryant Library. Membership is $15 for individuals or $25 for couples, families or organizations.
Jordan said when people join together, they can make a difference.
"Being part of an organization is more effective," she said.
Arkansas Right to Life Executive Director Rose Mimms is scheduled to speak during the event.
Jordan would like to see attendees take the information they learn back to their own circle of friends.
The group is raising funds for the state organization because it provides materials and information. They will have a booth at the Arkansas State Fair.
The local group will also be busy with a booth at Old-Fashioned Day. The members plan to take part in a Life Chain at 4 p.m. Oct. 6, along Military Road in Benton near the United States Post Office area.
While it is a fundraiser, there is no cost to attend. The group plans to ask for donations.
There will be coffee and desserts made by Right to Life members.
The event is open to the public. Jordan asks that anyone planning to attend call her at 501-840-3521 to let them know.
"We hope lots of people want to hear information about our work," Jordan said.