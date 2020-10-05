According to a statement from the Benton School District, Ringgold Elementary will move to all virtual learning for Tuesday and Wednesday classes due to COVID-19 exposure.
"After consultation with the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Arkansas Department of Health, this was determined to be the best course of action for the safety and well-being of our staff and students at this campus," the statement said. "We will update you as soon as we know if the closure must be extended."
The school will undergo extra cleaning processes while students are away.
"Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support as we work very hard to keep all of our students and staff safe," the district said.
Staff members and students who have possibly been exposed have been notified by the district and have been asked to quarantine. Those who have not been notified by the district are not required to do so.
Regular in-person classes are expected to resume on Thursday.
No further information is available at this time.