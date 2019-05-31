The fight over access to the Saline River near Mountain View and Tony Kelly roads came to end on Thursday with Judge Jeff Arey handing down his ruling on the matter.
After reviewing the opinions of the three viewers Arey assigned to investigate the matter and listening to testimony from both sides, Arey ruled to deny the petition to vacate the roads.
“In my opinion, as well as the opinion of the three viewers,” Arey said, “The roads in question are not useless as the term is used in statute. It is my opinion that the roads are not useless because they have traditionally been an access point for the river and in low water conditions has been a crossing point to access to the other side of the river.”
Citing the numerous objections to the petition filed by Saline County residents and the number of lawful activities that occur in the area, along with businesses that rely on the access point, Arey stated that the roads are not “useless”.
“I think this helps demonstrate that the roads are not useless,” Arey said. “Because of all this, I am denying the petition to vacate portions of Mountain View and Tony Kelly roads.”
