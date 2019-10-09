Costumes, swimsuits and floating pumpkins, Spook or Swim will be a unique way for the Benton Parks and Recreation Department to celebrate Halloween.
Spook or Swim will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the River Center in the aquatics center.
"Spook or Swim is kind of like a full festival atmosphere," said Special Events Coordinator Grant Watts, adding it will be a family friendly, not scary event.
There will be games, candy and swimming. Watts said children can take part in the trunk-or-treat on the pool deck. For those who choose to wear swimsuits, they will be able to take part in diving for pumpkins in the pool.
Children can come in costume if they choose.
Watts said they plan to offer both a haunted house and escape room during the festivities.
"Our aquatics staff is always trying to be creative to draw people to the facility," Watts said.
He added it is a great alternative way to celebrate Halloween.
Games include putt putt and ring toss. There will be a costume contest.
Admission to the River Center is free to members and $5 for nonmembers.
To let the staff know how many to expect, participants can follow the link on the event Facebook page, visit www.bentonar.org/register-now or stop by the River Center to register.
"Spook or Swim is a great event," Watts said. "It is another option for people in our community to come out and enjoy Halloween."
Parks and Recreation will also be celebrating Halloween during Spook City Oct. 19. They will be set up in the Benton Farmers Market for a costume contest and pumpkin painting. Watts said supplies of pumpkins are limited. Participants can bring their own pumpkin.
There will also be games and the department will hand out candy.
Watts hopes to see the community at both events.