The Benton Parks and Recreation Department has announced new hours of operation beginning Sept. 8.
“There have been a lot of changes this year due to COVID-19, and we have appreciated your patience through the process,” the department said. “Benton Parks and Recreation is working toward becoming fully operational for our River Center members and guests. Remember this is a slow process, but we are working as quickly as we can to meet the needs of our community.”
Beginning on Sept. 8, the River Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pool will open at 7 a.m. Saturday hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the center will be closed Sunday.
According to the parks department, timed sessions will be offered for the weight room, aerobics room, swimming areas and walking track in order to meet Arkansas State Health Department Guidelines. This will help prevent long waits and allow for adequate social distancing.
Reservations are required and patrons are being asked to arrive 10 minutes early in order to be properly screened. Members can register for sessions online. All staff and those using the facilities are required to wear masks inside the building except when actively exercising.
For more information call 501-776-5970 or e-mail parks@bentonar.org.