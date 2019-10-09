From today through Oct. 11, the Riverside Park Entrance will close for crews to install a storm drain line for the expansion of Interstate 30.
Weather permitting, Citizens Drive on the south side of Interstate 30 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Residents will still be able to access the park through adjacent neighborhoods by using either Airlane Drive or Fairfield Road. Barricades, signage, and flagging operations will be used for traffic control.
The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone. Areas adjacent to the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton(Exit 116.)
The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.