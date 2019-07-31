Nancy Jackson, CIC, of Roberson & Associates Insurance in Benton, was elected vice president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Arkansas at the group's 118th annual Convention in June in Pensacola, Florida.
Jackson has previously served on the IIAA Executive Committee and Board of Directors. She is the president of Roberson & Associates Insurance.
Other officers elected at the convention include: President Travis Mulhearn, of The Farris Agency in Conway; President-elect Nathan Price, of Price & Company Inc. of Arkadelphia; and Secretary/Treasurer Drew Higginbothom, of Smith & Company Insurance Inc. in Forrest City.
Bryan Clinkscales, of Boone-Ritter Insurance in Springdale, was elected representative to the Board of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America.
The Independent Insurance Agents of Arkansas, the state’s largest and oldest property and casualty insurance association, represents more than 350 member agencies and is affiliated with the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America, the nation’s largest association of primarily property and casualty insurance producers.