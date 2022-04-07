A Saline County jury convicted John Anthony Roberts, of Little Rock, of a Class Y felony for second-degree murder and two counts of class C felonies for failure to appear Wednesday afternoon after a two-day trial in Saline County Circuit Court.
After jury deliberations lasted about a hour and a half, Roberts received the maximum sentence for all charges – 60 years for second degree murder and 30 years for each failure to appear charge. The sentences will be served consecutively at the Arkansas Department of Correction.
Roberts was convicted for the death of Michael Oliver. On Oct. 14, 2020, the two men were in an altercation that eventually turned into a fight that would leave Oliver seriously injured and needing an emergency surgery for blunt force head injury. Oliver would eventually die at Baptist Health on Nov. 7.
Chief Robert Burnett, of the Alexander Police Department, testified as a witness in court. On the day of incident, Burnett was traveling north on Arkansas 111 when he observed what he thought were three men fixing a vehicle. As he drove closer to the group, he realized one of the men standing were beating the man on the ground, kicking him in his back and the back of his head. Burnett approached them and told them stop. Burnett said that Oliver was on the ground and not able to defend himself, adding that he never saw Oliver stand up on his own. He said that Roberts at one point tried to lift Oliver into a vehicle, trying to convince Burnett that Oliver was okay. Burnett said Oliver’s body looked like a limp noodle when Roberts was trying to pick him up. Burnett also said he heard Oliver scream out, “Help me. God, help me. Don’t hit me,” as Roberts was placing Oliver in a vehicle. Burnett also said Oliver was saying he was unable to see. Oliver’s condition would continue to worsen on the scene, eventually losing the ability to speak and urinating himself.
Oliver was taken to Baptist Health Emergency room where he underwent emergency surgery for the subdural hematoma.
Dr. Frank Peretti, of the Arkansas State Crime Lab, who performed an autopsy following Oliver's death also testified during the trial. Peretti described Oliver’s injury of a subdural hematoma, saying that this occurs when a blood vessel in the space between the brain and skull is damaged, causing pressure on the brain and making it swell. Peretti testified that this was likely what caused Oliver to be unable to see during the altercation. Peretti also stated that while Oliver was in the hospital, he began to recover after the initial brain surgery, but fell and hit his head again while in the hospital and leading to his death. Peretti testified however that he still classified the death as a homicide because Oliver would have never been in the hospital or injured in the first place had Roberts not assaulted him.
Garrin Bryant, who was a witness to the altercation testified as well. He claimed that the altercation began after Oliver was driving himself and Roberts around but took them to the wrong address, Bryant also said there was a dispute over gas money.
During his testimony, Bryant said that at one point during the fight Oliver had Roberts in a headlock. According to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush, Bryant never told that to police officers.
Bryant explained that he has mental health issues and that his memory can sometimes be hard to recollect.
He also said that he has dyslexia, so he was not able to write everything he saw in his written statement because he has trouble reading and writing. Bryant at one point while testifying also said that sometimes his mental health issues can cause him to see or hear things that are not really there.
During the sentencing phase of the trial, Oliver’s son, Michael Oliver, was called to speak as a character witness. He was talking about what kind of person his dad was, how me missed his dad and how his dad had missed the birth of two of his own grandchildren.
While Oliver was speaking, Roberts had an outburst in the court room.
“The hospital killed your dad bro. Don’t be stupid,” Roberts said to Oliver.
Following the outburst, Roberts was escorted out of the courtroom.
Along with hearing Michael Oliver's testimony, the jury also heard information about Roberts' previous convictions. He was charged as a habitual offender for having more than four felony charges.
Bush presented the state's case during the trial and Kirk Lonidier served as Roberts' legal counsel. Circuit Judge Ken Casady presided over the case.