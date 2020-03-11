At the one year mark of her new location, the Dianne Roberts Art Studio and Gallery will hold a Student Art Show and Reception from 1 to 5 p.m. March 22 at her studio and booth space in Madison's of Benton.
The show is available to view now and will be on display through April 15.
Roberts was previously located in the Gingles building as part of the Gingles, Etc. market. When a business wanted the entire space, Roberts had to find somewhere new.
That is when she decided to move to Madison's.
"I still liked the idea of a market place," Roberts said.
Being in Madison's means people can still shop her paintings and other work without her having to be there all the time. They can just make their purchases up front. It allows people to pick up and drop off items when she is not available.
She also likes that the space draws in a variety of people, many of whom may not otherwise see her work.
She is excited for a local framer to be moving into the space.
Roberts studio is a walled off space to the left of Madison's front door.
In the studio, Roberts has a set up to allow her to work on her own pieces as well as teach her many students.
She teaches all adult independent studies classes. Each student works on their own project and Roberts provides one-on-one assistance as needed. She likes that not everyone is working on the same image and students don't have to change classes just because they change the style of media they are working on.
"It inspires other ones to try something new," Roberts said.
She offers a night class on Mondays, morning and night classes on Tuesdays and a morning class on Wednesdays. Each class lasts two hours. Students pay $60 per month to take part.
She only teaches adults.
Some of her students are purely hobby artists and others enter various art contests.
Roberts has many of her own pieces for sale. They can be viewed on the front of her studio and her booth toward the back of the market.
She enjoys doing commissions. She does many portraits, a fair number of them for pets.
She has also been able to recreate lost images, such as for families who don't have a complete picture of their family home. She pieces it together from pictures that have parts and then works with the person to get it correct.
Roberts does original works and is able to make limited edition prints of the work. She does not do "mass produced" work.
She has many prints of her work available for sale. When the prints sell out, she does not make more.
She has done a few different versions of the Saline County Courthouse because it is so popular.
Depending on the size and style of print, they range from $12 all the way up to $150.
Her originals depend on the piece.
Roberts has won a variety of awards. She was proud to place second in the Women in the Arts Show. She has been selected twice for the Artists of the Southwest Show. She has had two pieces selected for the Small Works on Paper juried show.
One of Roberts' students currently has a piece in the Small Works show.
She always puts her work in the Saline County Fair.
While Roberts works in a variety of media, her art tends to be realistic. She does pen and ink, watercolor, oils, acrylic, pastel, colored pencil, scratch board and mixed media.
The Open House will be March 21 and 22 with the Student Art Show on the second day.
She plans to offer door prizes and giveaways, including a few small prints.
During the Student Art Show, she expects most of the artists to be on hand. Roberts will be there both days. Refreshments will be provided.
Roberts plans to have a popular vote for visitors to select their favorite piece. The winner will get one free month of lessons.
She encourages the community to check it out.
Anyone wishing to contact Roberts can stop by the studio, email drstudio@sbcglobal.net or call 501-860-7476.
The studio has a website, www.drstudio.com.