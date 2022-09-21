Benton Parks and Recreation and Holy Roller have teamed up once again this year to present Rollerfest, to celebrate all things roller sports, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Tyndall Park.
The day is filled with festivities for all ages to enjoy.
“It’s honoring everything roller sport,” said Scott Elliot, owner and founder of Holy Roller.
Last year, the two entities teamed up for Xtreme Day and this year the event has expanded.
This year’s event will feature competitions, clinics with pros, inflatables, games with prizes and giveaways and a DJ.
Before the event starts, the first Tour De Salt Shaker ride will have ride-offs at 7:45 a.m., 8:00 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. These races will ride-off from the Saline County Courthouse.
To register for these rides visit, https://www.tourdesaltshaker.com.
The Rollerfest event itself will kickoff at 9 a.m. with a mountain bike clinic with Southern BMX professionals.
This year’s event will also serve as grand opening of Tyndall Park’s new skate park.
The ribbon cutting for the city's new skate park is scheduled for 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m., there will be a barbecue wing cook-off in the Downtown Benton area, to register for the cook-off email brittany@abbacharitiesinc.com. There is a $45 fee to register for this cook-off. Public entry for the cook-off is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Also at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., there will be BMX trick shows featuring professional riders from Southern BMX. These will be 15-minute shows each and people there will get the chance to see some of the South’s finest riders show off their skills.
Skate-park competitions will start at 2 p.m. These competitions are open to ages 12 and up, which Elliot described as “open class.” Usually, these competitions are split into three skill groups for pro, intermediate or advanced but this year there are using the open class to see what skill groups will be needed at this event in the future.
There will be a big-air competition for mountain bikers. They will get the chance to see who can catch the most air on the biggest jumps.
There will also be freestyle competitions for skateboarders, bikers and those who prefer to ride scooters.
“This is the only event to feature a bicycle, skateboard and scooter competition in Arkansas. It’s the only event of its kind in the state,” said Elliot.
Those interested in the competitions can register online at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/bentonrec/home?onlineSiteId=0&keyword=rollerfest or by registering day-of at the event itself.
Elliot said this year’s event will be even bigger than last year's, which was a success. He is expecting 1,500 to 2,000 people to be in attendance this year.
Slaughter Trail Guides will help with hosting the event and be providing a disc jockey and emcee for the day.
There is also another part of the event that is called the “Wheels Off Section.”
In addition to the food trucks, Tyndall Park Concessions will also be open throughout the event. The team will be fully staffed and selling food and drinks to those in attendance as a part of this section. There will also be vendors at this section of the event, selling things not related to BMX sports.
There will be wheels-off sports demos as well for pickleball at 11:20 a.m., disc golf at 12:20 p.m. and tennis at 1:20 p.m.