Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily COVID-19 briefing today he has given acting Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero the full position.
He spoke about Romero's many credentials.
The state has had 912 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, 150 of which came from correctional facilities. The cumulative number of cases is 46,293 with 6,937 active and 38,848 recovered.
Hospitalizations dropped by 10 to 516 with 106 on ventilators. Deaths rose by 18 to 508.
The top county with new cases is Chicot County with 149 cases. Chicot is home to the Delta Correctional Unit.
Other top counties are Pulaski with 79, Sebastian with 51, Washington with 42, Mississippi with 35, Garland with 29, Craighead with 28, Saline with 26, Pope with 24, Ashley and Crittendon both with 21 and Benton with 20.
Saline County has had 922 total cases with 165 positives, 751 recoveries and six deaths — including two the last two days.
Nationwide, there have been 4,793,950 cases with 1,528,979 recoveries and 157,416 deaths.
Hutchinson announced the guidelines for band and choir students to practice will be on the Arkansas Department of Health website.
He also announced a plan to test 100 percent of state prison inmates. There are 19 facilities and 10 already have had 100 percent testing completed. The state plans to test the remaining nine by the end of August.
The governor is activating 10 members of the Arkansas National Guard to assist with testing.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key announced the creation of a call center for parents and teachers to call with any questions as school reopens. The number is 833-353-6050. It will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
