The City of Benton, Metroplan, McClelland Consulting Engineers and the Arkansas Department of Transportation held a public involvement meeting Thursday at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2907 Congo Rd. The meeting was held to discuss the proposed changes to the Congo Road and Shenandoah Road intersection.
featured popular
Roundabout proposed for Congo and Shenandoah intersection
Tags
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Courier hosting National Dog Day Contest
- Bryant edged in opener
- Benton comes back, downs No. 2 Conway
- Charity for Children celebrates helping area children
- Roundabout proposed for Congo and Shenandoah intersection
- Miners kick off season, host Star City
- Ailing Cards open year with long trek
- One Bread, One Body Food Drive to benefit food pantries
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton man arrested after allegedly posting explicit photos on social media
- Woman faces more than 80 charges in forgery case
- Benton officers investigating call of shots fired at local park
- Bryant Board approves personnel items
- Benton man killed in early morning crash, second fatal accident reported in a week
- Roundabout proposed for Congo and Shenandoah intersection
- Council agrees to alcohol ordinance with amendment
- Hammer's firm awarded contract from Arkansas Department of Insurance
- Fair Parade to be 'Moovin & Groovin'
- Bryant council member resigns due to move