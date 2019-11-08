Benton Parks and Recreation will finish off its 2019 race series with Run Run Rudolph, a 5K and Fun Run, starting at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 7 in Riverside Park.
Check-in for the races will start at 6:30 a.m. the fun run will be at 9 a.m.
"(The race series) has been very, very successful," said Special Events Coordinator Grant Watts.
He sees all the races the department holds as great opportunities for families to do healthy activities together. He said most of the races, including this one, have been good for those starting out who want to train for other races or just get a feel for a 5K.
He normally has 100 to 150 participants in each race.
This is the first year for Run Run Rudolph.
Participants and spectators are encouraged to dress in holiday attire, such as reindeer antlers, for the race.
Watts said the department included the fun run for children ages 12 and under, which is free, as a way to introduce race running to children.
"It is a great opportunity to get young people involved," he said.
All finishers will get a medal. The overall top male and female, and top male and female for each age group will get trophies.
Runners and spectators will be able to get their picture taken at a photo booth with props.
After the run, families can head inside the River Center for Santa in the Park, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Run Run Rudolph is sponsored by DJ Motley State Farm. The Saline County Striders will be helping with the event and doing timing for the race.
Registration, including a race shirt, is $25 through Nov. 17. After Nov. 17, the cost is $30 with no shirt guaranteed. Registration the day of is $35.
Until Dec. 2, runners can register at the the front desk at the River Center and donate a new toy in lieu of the registration fee. All toys collected will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County.
Watts said it is a great cause to collect for.
Watts hopes to make the day a fun, festive atmosphere.
He is grateful for the community taking part in the events and the staff for working hard to put them on.
Parks is already working to plan next year's race series. Watts said there will be new events. The first race will be March 14 for St. Patrick's Day.
Registration for the Run Run Rudolph is at www.bentonar.org/departments/parksrec and click enroll.