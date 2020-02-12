Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will be the keynote speaker for the Saline County Republican Committee Lincoln Day Dinner.
The dinner will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at The Enclave Gallery at White Furniture, 112 Ashley St. in Benton.
"It is our annual fundraiser to raise funds to support Republican candidates going into the general election," said First Vice Chair Ken Young.
The Saline County GOP has been working to get Rutledge to speak to the group. This fit into her schedule.
"She has done a great job as attorney general," he said.
As part of the party's concerted effort to be more involved with the community, the guest speaker who will talk before Rutledge will be Saline County Judge Jeff Arey. Yang said Arey is a great representative of the entire county.
The event still has platinum, gold and silver sponsorships available. Anyone interested in sponsoring can call Yang at 501-909-9315.
The reception for the event begins at 6 p.m. The dinner will be at 7 p.m.
The meal will be catered by Vibrant Occasions Catering.
Along with the speakers, Yang said the event is an opportunity to mingle and network with others in the party and learn more about it.
County Chair Steve Lux will welcome the attendees. State Chair Doyle Webb will serve as the evening's emcee.
They will recognize special guests and celebrate the party's victories.
"It is a great time to fellowship and raise money for Republicans," Yang said.
A ticket for both the dinner and reception is $100. Dinner only is $50. A table of eight for both the dinner and reception is $700. Dinner only tables are $350.
Yang said the reception will give attendees extra face time with the speakers.
Tickets can be purchased through the link on the Facebook event, at www.salinegop.net or by calling 501-776-1500.
Yang said it is a good time to meet other like minded people who live in Saline County and see what the party is about.