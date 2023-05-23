The last thing Benton firefighter Tyler Grubb expected during his May 9 shift at Fire Station No. 3 was to hear the baby box alarm.
It was 9:27 p.m. on a Tuesday when the alarm at the fire station alerted personnel to the presence of an abandoned infant inside the station’s Safe Haven box. Responding to the alarm, firefighters found an infant, less than 24 hours old, along with a brief note.
“I’ve been here for a year now and I haven’t had anything like that happen yet,” said Grubb, who retrieved the baby from the box. “It was a wonderful night being able to take care of that baby.”
Grubb stayed with the baby at Arkansas Children’s Hospital for most of the night.
The mother had been in contact with the National Safe Haven Alliance to ensure her anonymity as well as the well being of the infant.
According to Matt Thibault, the marketing and events coordinator for the city of Benton, the mother traveled from another state to reach the safe haven box.
“She obviously had to do research to come that far, so it wasn’t some hasty decision that she made. I think that’s admirable of her. We know that the mom and baby are healthy, and that’s all we need to know,” said Thibault.
Safe Haven boxes, also known as “baby boxes,” provide a legal and anonymous option for parents in crisis to safely surrender their child.
The Safe Haven box at Benton Fire Station No. 3, installed in 2019, has only been triggered once before this occurrence, in May 2020. Benton has another box placed at Benton Fire Station No. 6, and there are currently 16 in the state.
The baby boxes in Benton are a part of a wider initiative implemented by NSHA. Their website states the organization’s goal is to ensure “every parent who is experiencing an unplanned pregnancy is given the resources and opportunity to create a safe post-birth plan for their baby.”
The NSHA launched the first baby box in the United States in Indiana in 2016, and at the time of the organization’s 2021 Impact Report, 134 baby boxes were placed across hospitals and fire stations nationwide.
Baby boxes are installed in the exterior walls of designated law enforcement offices, fire stations or hospitals. They have an exterior door that automatically locks upon placing the newborn inside, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the infant from inside.
Safe haven laws vary by state, but their general purpose is to provide a safe way for parents to surrender their rights as the parents of a newborn. While each state has its own variation of safe haven laws, as of now, only 15 states have implemented safe haven baby boxes for this specific purpose.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services oversees the implementation of safe haven laws within the state. According to their website, a parent can give up custody of a baby 30 days or younger legally and anonymously. Designated locations for surrender include hospitals, sheriff or state police offices, and local fire or police stations that are manned for 24 hours a day.
When a baby is surrendered at a safe haven location, no personal information is required from the parent, although they may choose to share the baby’s age and health status, as was the recent case in Benton. The Department of Human Services immediately takes custody of the child and places them in a foster or pre-adoptive home.
The NSHA’s 2021 Impact Report revealed that over 115 babies were surrendered that year alone, most of them through services other than the safe haven boxes. The organization also offers a 24/7 hotline and full support team to assist individuals at any stage of the pregnancy or surrendering process, ensuring they have access to time and resources they need to make informed decisions.
Thibault said the chain of command and custody for the child once he or she has been placed in the box. The box is temperature-controlled and has a series of three alarms that go off in a specific order to immediately alert emergency responders, while keeping the child fully secure while giving the parent their desired anonymity.
When you first open the front door of the box a timed alarm goes off, giving the parent time to drop the child off anonymously and leave the premises. Then, there is a motion-detecting laser beam that activates when a hand or the child passes through the box. Lastly, when the pressure plate that sits underneath the bassinet is triggered and the door is closed, the unit locks up and sets off the last alarm, contacting first responders.
Officers on the scene were immediately notified, leaving the infant alone in the box for no more than 30 seconds, said Thibault.
Responsibility for the child then passes on to the next line of custody, usually a medical facility or a representative from the DHS.
“I think people are just happy that the child is safe,” said Thibault of the public response.
In the near future, Benton plans to build a new fire station in the Hurricane Creek area, where they intend to apply for and install another baby box. Additionally, the city of Cabot announced on May 16 that they will be putting in a baby box at the fire department near the city center, making it the 17th baby box in the state.
Individuals seeking help can call 1-888-510-BABY (2229) to obtain the address and directions for any hospital, police station or sheriff's office in Arkansas.
They can also visit www.ArkansasSafeHaven.org or call 866-99BABY1 to find the nearest safe haven box.