The Salem Fire Department is approaching its 50th anniversary and plans to celebrate the historic mark with the community at 4 p.m. Sep. 24 at Salem Elementary School, 2701 Salem Rd.
This will be an outdoor event. SpaceWalk of Middle Arkansas is providing inflatables and there will also be a mechanical pig, similar to a mechanical bull, for people to ride and test their tenacity.
They will have free hot dogs for attendees, as well as a chili cook-off. To enter into the cook-off, there is a fee of $25. The money will go into a prize pool for the winners. Trophies will also be awarded for first, second and third place. The chili cook-off is open to fire, EMS and police department members.
The Salem Volunteer Fire Department was established in June of 1972 after Robert Scott lost his dairy farm to a fire. After this tragedy, a push for the community fire department began.
Many members of the Salem community decided together that the need for fire protection in the area was greater than the city of Benton was been able to provide at the time.
Through the efforts of Scott, Rev. Lloyd Perry, of Salem United Methodist Church, Rev. Charles Jones, of Salem Baptist Church, Robert Maertens, John E. Bush, Donald Steel, Ben Waite and Jimmie D. Young, the Salem Volunteer Fire Department was created. These were the men who made up the original board of directors and laid the groundwork for the department.
“Through the efforts of these citizens, a used truck was purchased, volunteers recruited and training began,” said Laura Gerrald, office manager and volunteer deputy for the Salem Fire Department.
In 1973, construction of the first station began. It is located on Salem Road and still serves at the main station.
Station 2 was built in the late 1980s and eventually stations 3 and 4 were built on Arkansas 298.
The department currently has 30 volunteers and covers 75 square miles of the district.
Over the years the department has entered into automatic aid agreements with Crows Fire Department, Lake Norrell Fire Department, Paron Fire Department, Collegeville Fire Department, Bryant Fire Department and Bauxite Fire Department.
“The automatic aid agreement between our departments means, when any of us receive a call for a house on fire, all available people from these departments will respond. None of us would be able to handle a situation like that on our own, the majority of the time. We rely on each other and train together when we can. We also have mutual aid agreements with the rest of the departments in Saline County, which allows us to extend a request for additional help if it is needed,” added Gerrald.