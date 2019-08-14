For the fifth year, one local gardener will share her love for plants and help her church raise funds with the annual Iris and Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Salem United Methodist Church.
"Everything comes from my yard," said organizer Phyllis Kirtley, whose more than 3-acre garden is an official display garden for irises, daylilies and daffodils and is often compared to Garvan Woodland Gardens.
Each year, Kirtley has to dig out and divide her many plants as they multiply. Before she began the sale, she would pass on these plants to friends, but she joked she ran out of friends.
She realized she could help her church and share her love of these plants by holding a yearly plant sale.
Kirtley plans to include tall beaded irises, Louisiana irises, registered daylilies, Siberian irises, ground cover and assorted perennials.
Each plant will be labeled by type of flower and variety, plus a picture of what the plant should look like when it blooms.
She plans to have 100 different bearded irises, with two to six of each variety. There will be 30 to 40 different daylilies.
She wants to give the community a good selection of all the plants she is offering.
The irises will be $8 or less. The daylillies will vary from $5 to $15, depending on the plant. The ground cover and other plants will vary in price.
"They are things you will not find in a big box store," Kirtley said.
The church will be able to accept cash or check only, no credit cards.
Kirtley said the church decides what it uses the money for.
She feels this event is great because most people do not know about the many varieties of daylilies and irises that have different colors and styles.
"It opens their eyes to what is out there," she said.
Kirtley is a member of several local and national clubs for daylilies and irises. She tries to promote those organizations at the sale. She brings older issues of club journals to give to those who are interested. The journals include membership information.
Anyone who wants to see where she grows the plants is welcome to stop by her garden at 265 Woodridge Lane in Benton.
"It is a very nice yard," she said.
She has anywhere from 400 to 600 varieties of irises growing in the space.
Anyone interested in viewing the garden or who wants to know more can reach her at 501-626-7258.
For the sale, shoppers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection of plants.
The church is located at 1647 Salem Rd. in Benton.